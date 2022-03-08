Relativity Celebrates AI Visionaries and Announces New Data Transfer and Security Product Capabilities at Legalweek 2022

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, kicks off day one of Legalweek with several key announcements. This includes plans to spotlight the industry's leading AI Visionaries and new RelativityOne product capabilities including, RelativityOne integration with Microsoft 365 Advanced eDiscovery and the launch of a security detection tool.

Relativity Recognizes Top AI Talent and Highlights Ethical AI at AI Visionaries Dinner

On day one of Legalweek Relativity will host its first annual dinner celebrating the 2022 AI Visionaries announced in February. The list includes leaders who have taken seminal steps in advancing the use of AI particularly in industries that have historically been slower to adopt new technologies. As part of the AI Visionaries recognition dinner, Relativity CEO, Mike Gamson will discuss the importance of ethical AI with Virginia Essandoh, Chief Diversity Officer at Ballard Spahr and AI Visionary in a fireside chat moderated by esteemed 60 Minutes journalist, Lesley Stahl.

Relativity is working with Am Law 100 firm Ballard Spahr on building an Unconscious Bias Detector, which utilizes AI to surface instances of biases related to ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, etc. in performance reviews. During the fireside chat, Essandoh will discuss her experience in using AI to detect biased performance reviews and foster a more meritocratic workplace. As AI increasingly becomes an important cornerstone for Relativity, the company is equally committed to setting a precedent for the ethical use of AI especially at a time when there is growing concern around issues such as coded bias.

"The legal industry is on the precipice of major digital transformation, and nothing will be more transformational to our industry than AI, which is why we're turning our expertise and investment toward delivering AI capabilities that will help our customers discover the truth faster," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "Relativity is steadfast in bringing the benefits of AI to our customers and doing so ethically. We are working hard to accelerate the rate of AI adoption in the industries that we serve and I'm excited to celebrate the work of others who are trailblazing the path for AI adoption at tonight's dinner."

Over the past year, Relativity has made significant strides in enhancing active learning metrics and review efficiency and has dramatically increased speed-to-review by automating analytic workflows. Released in 2020 and already leveraged by 82% of RelativityOne customers, Automated Workflows has enabled teams to reach new levels of productivity by automating over 318,181 critical administrative operations, saving more than 65,000 minutes while uploading documents, conducting investigations and managing review.

AI and machine learning models help users quickly focus on the right insights to tackle today's most pressing challenges — reducing time, cost and risk along the way — yet many in the legal industry have been slow to adopt AI despite recognizing its value. According to Part 3 of Relativity and FTI Consulting's General Counsel Report 2022, 73% of General Counsel surveyed said they are not currently using AI, but many acknowledged the potential value AI could bring to their department in gathering intelligence in early case assessment, contract analysis, understanding large pools of data and matters relating to mergers and acquisitions.

Seamless Cloud-to-Cloud Data Transfers with Microsoft 365 Advanced eDiscovery

Relativity is launching an integration with Microsoft 365 Advanced eDiscovery to enable legal hold, collection and data transfer workflows between Advanced eDiscovery and RelativityOne, creating a seamless cloud-to-cloud e-discovery experience. Relativity will be one of the first providers to enable integrated data transfer with Advanced eDiscovery.

In addition to significantly simplifying the data transfer process, the integration will automatically convert Microsoft Teams data originated in Advanced eDiscovery to the Relativity Short Message Format, enabling customers to review, analyze and produce this data in its native format.

The initial capabilities can reduce the data transfer process that once may have taken up to a month to less than one day. Customers interested in advance access can reach out directly to Maks Babuder, Senior Product Manager at Relativity.

Enhanced Cloud Security with New Security Alerts

In February, a new threat monitoring, detection and response service called Security Alerts was made available for all tenants in RelativityOne Commercial. This new service gives customers the ability to identify and resolve potential threats in a centralized location in real time. Visibility into these alerts is surfaced in the Security Center in RelativityOne, which offers customers real-time insight into the safety of their environment, with easy-to-use controls to help them manage users and protect their instance.

"In today's ever-evolving threat landscape, real-time visibility into the threats that could potentially impact your organization are more important than ever," said Amanda Fennell, Relativity's Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer. "Relativity continues to go above and beyond industry standards when it comes to keeping customer data secure, with our new Security Alerts being the next iteration of this commitment. With threat prevention, alerting, and a heavy investment in compliance and transparency, our customers now have an even clearer picture into how secure their data is."

Relativity's Legalweek Sessions

Returning in-person in 2022 to New York City, Legalweek is one week where legal professionals gather to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role, and gain the tools to get legal business done. View the complete agenda here. Relativity will sponsor and participate in the following sessions on Thursday, March 10:

The Orwellian Nightmare? Emerging Technologies and Data Privacy at 11:00 a.m. ET

The Data Law Year in Review at 1:30 p.m. ET

Could It Be Ethical Not to Use AI? at 3:00 p.m. ET

