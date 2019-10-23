Relativity Celebrates its People and User Community at the 2019 Innovation Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the winners of the 2019 Innovation Awards at the 10th annual Relativity Fest in Chicago. At the event, Relativity recognized organizations and individuals who built innovative solutions, broke down barriers for technology in the practice of law, and moved e-discovery forward. The winners have each championed legal technology and advocated for those who use, manage, and build on top of Relativity.

Officially judged category winners are:

Best Innovation: Solution Provider: icourts wins for Go X . The app is an innovative iPad solution that empowers the mobility of Relativity users.

wins for . The app is an innovative iPad solution that empowers the mobility of Relativity users. Best Innovation: Law Firm or Corporation: Kilpatrick Townsend wins for LitSmart® AutoTasker. The app streamlines and automates routine manual tasks that occur across all Relativity workspaces and ensures consistency of processes.

Judges selected solutions that use various application integration points to display an extensive use of Relativity's APIs to streamline processes, solve complex workflow needs, and create an altogether new solution that positively impacts business strategy. This year's judges were Robert Ambrogi, Peg Gianuca, Mary Pat Poteet, and Relativity's Keith Carlson (Chief Technology Officer), Amanda Fennell (Chief Security Officer) and Aileen Tien (Relativity Trace Specialist).

"Along with this year's panel of judges and the Relativity community, it's an honor to congratulate these winners as they play such a critical role in our industry," said Drew Deitch, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Relativity. "As we've seen year after year, our company and individual winners are working tirelessly to develop solutions for challenges facing the e-discovery industry and those that can be applied to broader markets. Without a doubt, these winners had a significant impact on our customers and unique end users."

Community Choice category winners, which were selected by the Relativity community are:

Best Innovation: Community Choice : Clayton Utz wins for AcquiRE . Tasked with performing due diligence on 3,500 properties, this innovative app enabled the Australian firm to implement integrations that analyze assets and tenant agreements, and track the progress of each land acquisition.

: wins for . Tasked with performing due diligence on 3,500 properties, this innovative app enabled the Australian firm to implement integrations that analyze assets and tenant agreements, and track the progress of each land acquisition. Academic Innovator of the Year: The Institute for the Future of Law Practice (IFLP) wins as it creates and delivers curriculum that complements traditional law school offerings. They leverage industry best practices to create learning modules that allow current and future legal professionals to learn the latest techniques.

wins as it creates and delivers curriculum that complements traditional law school offerings. They leverage industry best practices to create learning modules that allow current and future legal professionals to learn the latest techniques. Attorney Tech Evangelist : Cristin Traylor , Discovery Counsel, McGuireWoods.

: , Discovery Counsel, McGuireWoods. In-House Tech Evangelist: Sara Skeens , Principal Associate of Cyber Technical, Capital One.

, Principal Associate of Cyber Technical, Capital One. Lit Support All-Star: Pavan Kotha, e-Discovery Manager, Deloitte.

Pavan Kotha, e-Discovery Manager, Deloitte. Stellar Women in e-Discovery: Stephanie Clerkin , Director of Litigation Support, Korein Tillery .

The 2019 Innovation Awards closed out the 10th Annual Relativity Fest that was held from October 20-23 in Chicago. Relativity Fest provides an opportunity for the e-discovery community to gather together to network, educate themselves about the evolving platform and celebrate industry innovations and milestones.

