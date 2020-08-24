Relativity Celebrates Ongoing Growth of its Law Firm Customers' Use of RelativityOne and its End-to-End Capabilities at ILTA>ON 2020

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, highlights its continued growth of SaaS platform RelativityOne among law firm users as well as customer use of Relativity Analytics at ILTA>ON, a virtual legal tech conference taking place August 24-28. Over the last year, RelativityOne data from law firms has grown by more than 80% as firms moved toward the platform to help them reduce costs within their e-discovery tech stacks and bolster their security profile.

To support more efficient business strategies, law firms are increasingly focusing on centralizing their e-discovery data platforms from processing all the way through to analysis and production. Cutting down on a tech stack not only reduces costs of various subscription fees, but with the increased efficiencies, teams can take on additional work, which in turn generates more revenue.

Additional business efficiencies for law firms will result from RelativityOne's upgrade to Aero UI, which couples the strong security of the cloud platform with a simply powerful UI. Aero UI delivers lightspeed performance, next-generation review, workflow-based navigation and automated workflows for RelativityOne. It maintains the power, flexibility and extensibility Relativity users have always appreciated, while making it faster and easier for novice users and case team members to get going in the software. Thus far, 50 customers have upgraded to Aero UI with a full rollout to all RelativityOne customers coming in September.

"We've seen strong growth among law firms moving into RelativityOne over the last year, which is very exciting. Not only does this demonstrate that cloud technology is a priority for the industry today, but it is a testament to how consolidating the e-discovery tech stack is one of the simplest ways law firms can drive real ROI for their entire organization," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "Moving to the cloud and taking advantage of our leading AI capabilities with Relativity Analytics will help litigation and e-discovery teams improve their ability to draw insights from their case data and create opportunities for them to grow their businesses."

Last year, Foley & Lardner LLP (Foley) began work on a 110-million document case in RelativityOne. The international law firm used Active Learning and completed the review 10x faster than they would have without Active Learning, resulting in $10 million dollars of savings for their client.

"Everyone from Foley working on this case is happy with how Active Learning is going," said Nick Cole, Director of Litigation Support at Foley. "We are going to use this as an example to help evangelize using Relativity Analytics with other case teams."

Built with AI, Relativity Analytics continues to be an important aspect of Relativity usage among law firms like Foley as well as Relativity's customer base more broadly. Active Learning is one capability within Relativity's broad range of proven AI tools. Since its release in December 2017, Active Learning has made over 1 billion predictions, half of which occurred in 2019 alone. Utilizing this technology to make e-discovery more efficient is imperative as lawyers need to analyze millions of documents and discover key insights from mounds of data. Nearly 7,000 TB of data have been analyzed with Relativity Analytics since the Active Learning launch in 2017.

"At Korein Tillery we're lucky to have Relativity with unlimited analytics, so I always throw the proverbial 'kitchen sink' of analytics at every case we have," said Stephanie Clerkin, Director of Litigation Support at Korein Tillery and Relativity's ILTA Business Partner Liaison. "Whether it's 1,000 documents or 5 million, I can run as many structured analytics sets such as email threading or textual deduplication, clusters and Active Learning models as needed to discover the truth within all of the data we need to sort through."

Relativity will be participating in the following sessions during the virtual event:

Relativity's Company Update: All things Aero UI, security, and more in RelativityOne on Monday, August 24 at 10:00am CT : Join Relativity's Chief Product Officer Chris Brown and Group Product Manager Kyle Disterheft as they walk through the launch of RelativityOne this year and what's to come. They'll cover topics such as Aero UI, security in RelativityOne and the roadmap for what's to come in the next few years.

Join Relativity's Chief Product Officer and Group Product Manager as they walk through the launch of RelativityOne this year and what's to come. They'll cover topics such as Aero UI, security in RelativityOne and the roadmap for what's to come in the next few years. Litigation Support Roundtable: Today's Challenges on Wednesday, August 26 at 10:30am CT : David Horrigan , Relativity's Discovery Counsel & Legal Education Director, will be co-hosting a roundtable discussion with ACEDS President Michael Quartararo to give an overview of the legal and business issues facing law firms and corporate legal departments today.

, Relativity's Discovery Counsel & Legal Education Director, will be co-hosting a roundtable discussion with ACEDS President to give an overview of the legal and business issues facing law firms and corporate legal departments today. Doing More with Less: How Downsizing Your Tech Stack Can Transform Your Organization on Thursday, August 27 at 10:30am CT : Andrew Watts , Relativity's CIO, will share Relativity's journey along this path and what it's meant for the business. He'll give tips on how to simplify your software and share the impact this can have on your team's ability to be innovative, efficient, and see strong returns on investment for every piece of software you invest in.

