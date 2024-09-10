Relativity Deepens its Chicagoland Roots with CPS Academic Investment and New Headquarters

Relativity aims to cultivate Chicago's future tech talent through enhanced CPS partnership

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced that it has strengthened its 13-year partnership with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) through renewal of a $250,000 grant investment to Children First Fund (CFF), CPS' foundation, and continued programmatic support for Corliss Early College STEM High School (Corliss), along with other CPS technical education programs serving students across the district. Additionally, Relativity has reinforced its Chicago presence with the recent opening of its newly built global headquarters in the Central Loop.

"As a company founded and based in Chicago, Relativity is uniquely positioned to nurture the city's future talent. We believe that the transformative power of education contributes to the betterment of the city and its people, and we hope to create a lasting impact that extends beyond the walls of Relativity," said Phil Saunders, CEO at Relativity. "Our headquarters is designed to enhance collaboration among the talented minds who excel in forward-thinking environments. Investing in both our business and the community highlights our dedication to keeping Chicago at the cutting edge of technological advancement."

Strengthening social impact commitment with CPS investment and career support

As a Chicago-headquartered company, Relativity remains committed to investing in the local community, recognizing that the pursuit of justice begins within the communities it serves. As part of the company's efforts to enable legal and technology career pathway programming for students across the CPS district, Relativity will help fund 10 post-secondary education scholarships, STEM programming, and student transportation to STEM field trips and university visits.

The investment in STEM education at Corliss and the district's Career and Technical Education Law and Public Safety Pathway Program aims to level the playing field for participating students and foster emerging talent from often overlooked communities.

In July, Relativity's five-week summer internship program for Corliss students concluded, providing participating students with an opportunity to learn about the legal industry and build hands-on experience using Relativity's products. Additionally, students engaged in career support activities, such as strength-based assessments, personal branding, mentorship, job shadowing, and building social capital with professionals inside and outside of Relativity.

"Relativity's unwavering support for Corliss STEM High School over the past three years has profoundly impacted our students," said Phylydia Hudson, STEM Program Manager at Corliss. "From funding scholarships to providing transformative internships, their dedication has been truly life-changing. The compassion and mentorship of their employees continues to inspire and shape our students' futures."

Several participants from the summer internship's previous cohort secured prestigious internship offers and students credited the program for expanding their career aptitude and confidence to pursue higher education. CPS is studying Relativity's summer internship program for potential expansion across the district in hopes of creating a Chicago workforce that reflects the surrounding community.

"Children First Fund has been thrilled to partner with Relativity. From the beginning, there has been such a genuine commitment and desire to design a partnership that most benefited our CPS students and supported their future career aspirations," said Rachel Orlowski, Director of Institutional Giving at Children First Fund. "We're so grateful to the Relativity team and look forward to continuing to innovate together in support of our Chicago students."

Relativity unveils new Chicago headquarters, ushering in a new era of legal technology transformation

Relativity has further invested in its Chicago roots with the recent interior construction of its new 100,000-square-foot headquarters, merging modern design with the historic Central Standard Building at 231 S. LaSalle. In 2011, Relativity made its first move to the Central Standard Building, gradually increasing its footprint. Relativity's new real estate spans the 19th and 20th floors, plus a dedicated private terrace space on the 23rd floor.

The space is designed to be more than just a place of work; it is a space where innovation, comfort, and well-being come together to enhance the overall employee experience. As a leader in AI-driven solutions for the legal technology industry for over a decade, Relativity's new office will serve as a dynamic environment designed to catalyze the next wave of industry transformation.

Individual and collaborative workspaces are thoughtfully integrated into the layout to support productivity, prioritize wellness and accessibility, and strengthen meaningful connections whether working in the office or remotely. Unique design elements include: stadium-style communal seating and a large video wall to broadcast company-wide meetings to Relativity's global employee base, a tranquil library for focused thinking, a juice bar that captures the essence of a lush orange grove, and an arcade complete with a state-of-the-art sports simulator.

Sustainability was represented in all layers of the project strategy and execution, emphasizing the importance of sourcing environmentally friendly materials and promoting opportunity for small and diverse businesses. To deliver the project, Relativity hired local consultants and service providers, such as a Chicago-based general contractor Skender and architecture firm Partners by Design.

Relativity is headquartered in Chicago and also has offices in New Jersey, London, Kraków and Sydney. The company has over 1,500 employees, approximately 650 of which reside in the Chicagoland area. The company's hybrid workplace combines the advantages of remote work with opportunities for in-person connection and collaboration. For more information about career opportunities, visit https://www.relativity.com/company/careers/.

15th annual Relativity Fest to take place in Chicago

Each fall, Relativity convenes members of the legal data community at its three-day conference in Chicago. This year, Relativity Fest will take place from Sept. 25-27, bringing thousands of legal professionals together to explore complex data challenges in new ways. Relativity will once again welcome 25 students and staff from Corliss to Relativity Fest for a day of learning and forging connections with legal industry luminaries.

Relativity Fest is attended by professionals from top law firms, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, all meeting in Chicago to participate in educational breakout sessions, networking events, workshops and learning labs.

The conference's expert speakers will dive into legal technology industry insights, transformation of the legal data landscape, community and culture, academic sessions for scholars, legal education, Relativity's latest technology and more.

In this year's keynote address, Relativity will celebrate its partners' and customers' efforts to power the pursuit of justice through technology and collaboration to eliminate barriers to legal resolution. Additionally, it will showcase the latest generative AI capabilities and how Relativity is empowering organizations to advance social and racial justice with forthcoming Relativity aiR products and Translate in RelativityOne .

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

SOURCE Relativity