Relativity Fest Kicks Off with Record-Breaking Registration

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today kicks off its 11th annual—but first ever virtual—Relativity Fest doubling conference registration for among e-discovery, compliance and tech professionals. Attendees can mix and match 100+ sessions across 12 educational tracks, participate in labs and trainings, tune in live to scheduled content and watch the rest on demand through October 31.

"We are thrilled that this is our largest Relativity Fest yet with attendees from over 40 countries. Forward, the theme of the event, captures the spirit of how our community rallied in so many ways despite the multi-faceted obstacles we've all faced this year," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "A virtual format enables us to engage and connect with more members of our resilient global community to drive our platform and industry forward."

Moving Forward in a Global Pandemic

Over the last several months, Relativity customers and partners built new solutions to tackle challenges related to COVID-19, driving business processes and practices forward to accelerate out of the current global crisis. These unique and creative use cases also broke the record for nominations at this year's Innovation Awards.

As an example, DLA Piper built a solution using dynamic objects in RelativityOne to track COVID-19 related directives from the U.S. government and keep information updated as these mandates evolved. They classified more than 9,000 state and local directives that had an impact on their customers' business processes, and 260 DLA employees around the world have used the database to stay up to date with the ever-evolving information to help those customers.

Breaking Down Technology Barriers for a More Just Society

During today's keynote address, Relativity expanded its social impact initiatives with the announcement of Justice for Change , a new program pledging 100TB of RelativityOne to those fighting for racial justice initiatives. Customers and organizations who are advocating for racial justice are eligible to apply for the program. Organizations without a RelativityOne license or litigation support experience will be paired with a Relativity service provider or law firm to provide software or support.

"Justice for Change will empower the e-discovery community to tackle the most important issues by providing technology to the organizations fighting for justice that need it most," said Gamson. "I'm incredibly proud to work with such a dedicated team of Relativians and our community leveraging the power of our product to help make our world a more just and equitable place to live."

Aero UI is Available for RelativityOne Users Globally

Aero UI, officially released last week, gives users the same access to the power and security of RelativityOne with a new intuitive UI streamlining processes and ultimately increasing efficiency. The interface ushers in a change in aesthetics, workflow-based navigation, increased performance and automation. Eighty percent faster jump-in speeds coupled with 40 percent improvement in forms load times, the platform provides customers the ability to devote their time and resources to address other pressing business priorities.

"Aero UI represents a paradigm shift for our product and how we think about building experiences for and – importantly – with our customers," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "It embodies a bold move towards a simple and powerful interface with a relentless focus on improving time-to-value for our customers around the globe."

A Continued Focus on Global Access

As part of Relativity's efforts to make RelativityOne more accessible globally, the secure SaaS platform is now available in nine countries, including Germany and Switzerland as the latest in 2020. In addition to Relativity's two launch partners in Switzerland—CDS and Deloitte—SwissFTS, Exiger and Morae now also offer RelativityOne in the country.

Relativity Fest is a virtual, global event from September 21-23. Register here to attend three days of sessions and the Innovation Awards. All event content will be on-demand through October 31.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has users in 48+ countries from organizations, including the U.S. Department of Justice, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

