Relativity Introduces RelativityOne Redact at Legalweek(year)

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced at Legalweek(year) that it will add the world's most comprehensive redaction solution, Milyli's Blackout, to RelativityOne. Moving forward, the solution offering automated image and native redactions will be known as RelativityOne Redact, embedded into the simply powerful user experience with Aero UI and available as a standard feature in March for all RelativityOne customers at no cost.

"We are excited to bring this landmark application to RelativityOne customers as it truly unlocks the full power of RelativityOne's user experience," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "In the world of e-discovery and compliance, data privacy is of paramount importance, and fully integrating a comprehensive application like RelativityOne Redact provides our customers with the strongest solution for complex redaction in one secure cloud platform."

More than ever, redaction capabilities are critical to ensure adherence to evolving privacy regulations and accelerate the speed to produce information. Incorporating RelativityOne Redact streamlines the e-discovery, investigations and data request processes with the ability to seamlessly cut time and costs out of reviews and reduce risk associated with human error. Milyli will continue to evolve and support Blackout for Relativity Server customers and will offer it as a separate application.

"RelativityOne Redact will allow us to offer a more streamlined approach to redaction for our attorneys, saving our firm time and money while reducing margin for error. This feature is critical to us," said John Hogan, Director of Litigation Support at DLA Piper. "Relativity continues to provide the industry-leading tools we need to strengthen our e-discovery capabilities so we can focus on what's most important to us – serving our clients."

Supporting SaaS Adoption with RelativityOne

The e-discovery industry has shifted toward SaaS solutions built on the public cloud—most often in Microsoft Azure—for the benefits of scaling and performance, improvements in security and access to innovation. The past year has only accelerated the momentum and increased demand for cloud-based solutions driven by the ongoing shift of enterprise data to the cloud and remote work mandates. As a result, cloud-based solutions are quickly becoming the standard and RelativityOne continues to be Relativity's fastest growing product; the RelativityOne customer base more than doubled in 2020. Additionally, RelativityOne is used across nine global geographies, with four more to be added in 2021.

Based on the demonstrated success and demand for its SaaS product, Relativity will stop selling Relativity Server to new customers in 2021, aside from geographies and use cases where the cloud is not an option. Over the last four years, Relativity Server sales dropped from representing 100% of Relativity's sales to new customers to less than 3%. While Relativity will no longer offer Relativity Server to new customers, it will continue to fully support the success of existing Relativity Server customers and invest in the product by focusing on simplified maintenance and updates, feature enhancements and stability — which includes the upcoming release on March 24.

"The recent abrupt shift to remote and hybrid work structures has significantly catalyzed technology adoption and has proved just how vital end-to-end SaaS solutions are to maintaining business continuity," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "Taking a forward-looking approach and helping prepare our customers for the future of work has always been a priority. We continue to accelerate our efforts to meet the demands of our evolving global workplace by delivering fast-paced innovation in RelativityOne that takes advantage of the unique capabilities of the public cloud to ensure a more a holistic, secure, end-to-end user experience."

Learn more about Relativity's commitment to lead with RelativityOne in Brown's blog post.

Relativity's Legalweek(year) Sessions

This year's Legalweek(year) virtual series aims to serve as a guide throughout the coming year to inform legal professionals of emerging trends, cutting-edge legal technology and expert industry analysis. View the complete agenda here and access specific Relativity sessions through Relativity's sponsored channel. Relativity will participate in the following sessions, which will all take place Wednesday, February 3:

Accelerate Outcomes with the Simply Powerful Cloud at 10:00 a.m. ET

at Anatomy of a Legal Hold: From Corporations and Governments to the Law Firm & Service Providers at 11:00 a.m. ET

at STEM'ing the Underrepresentation of Women and BIPOC in IT Departments at 12:45 p.m. ET

at Your Best Defense: A Data Privacy and Data Protection Roadmap for Legal Teams at 3:00 p.m. ET

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 enabled users in 48+ countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

