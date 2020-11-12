Relativity Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors that have integrated their solutions into Microsoft's security product ecosystem to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats. To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.

Relativity's application for proactive compliance and surveillance, Relativity Trace, integrates with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) to ensure compliance teams can monitor internal communications for misconduct (insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior) without reducing an organizations security posture. This allows compliance teams to monitor electronic communications–including email, chat, and audio–in near real-time, immediately alerting on the highest-risk content for compliance officers to review.

"We are honored to be included in this coalition focused on best-in-class security for our customers," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace. "Together we can harness the power of the cloud to help companies effectively detect and take action on non-compliant behavior within a secure platform."

Relativity Trace's integration with MIP has an added security encryption layer that provides users additional controls for sensitive data. MIP also allows users to set up rules around what data is protected and which customer-controlled keys encrypt that data. Relativity Trace integrates with MIP to support review of protected data for risky behavior within a secure platform. Relativity Trace is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security. "Our members, like Relativity, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has users in 48+ countries from organizations, including the U.S. Department of Justice, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

