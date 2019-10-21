Relativity Launches Bug Bounty Program at 10th Annual Relativity Fest

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity today announced an invite-only bug bounty program for its Relativity software as part of Relativity Trust, the company's relentless pursuit of securing its code and platform. Relativity Chief Security Officer Amanda Fennell announced the news on-stage during the opening keynote of the 10th annual Relativity Fest.

Launching this month, the Relativity bug bounty program, which will be overseen by Relativity's Calder7 security team, will award invited researchers up to $3,000 for finding critical security flaws in its software. Researchers will be given complete administrative access to their own workspace within the current 10.2 version of RelativityOne and about 700 documents of test data to evaluate.

As regulatory bodies across the globe demand increasing compliance requirements, bug bounties continue to be an industry best practice for companies looking to further mature their security posture and software development lifecycle. The information gathered from the new program will provide insight into how real-world hackers might attack the Relativity platform, visibility into these hacking communities, and details on how Relativity can better target its proactive monitoring capabilities.

"The introduction of this bug bounty program is a big step for our product and reflects our ongoing passion to providing our customers with an ironclad security posture," said Chief Security Officer, Amanda Fennell. "We look forward to using the results of this program to further fortify our security and preventative defenses."

The launch of the bug bounty program comes at a time of exciting growth for Relativity's Calder7 security team, which has quadrupled in size since 2018 and now has a presence in both of Relativity's Chicago and Krakow offices. If you are interested in applying to Relativity's bug bounty program, please reach out to Gotbugs@relativity.com.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

