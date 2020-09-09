Relativity Now Offers RelativityOne in Switzerland

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that RelativityOne is now available in Switzerland. RelativityOne is the first e-discovery cloud-based platform in Switzerland and it is now available in eight countries, three of which are in the EMEA region.

Similar to many countries in Europe, Switzerland has its own set of unique, strong data privacy and compliance regulations that do not allow companies to export data to other countries for processing, hosting or review. A locally hosted RelativityOne offering provides Switzerland-based corporations, including the Switzerland-based banks that have additional privacy requirements, with the opportunity to transition their data for e-discovery to the cloud. RelativityOne also enables customers in Switzerland to take advantage of a single solution to facilitate the entire e-discovery process.

"There is a strong and knowledgeable Relativity user base and community in Switzerland, which we have invested heavily into growing and supporting, so we are delighted to be bringing a superb cloud-based e-discovery experience to the EMEA region. RelativityOne availability in Switzerland enables Relativity and our partners to work more closely with some of the world's leading corporations," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and VP Sales, EMEA at Relativity. "We're also thrilled that CDS and Deloitte are partnering with us to offer RelativityOne in Switzerland. Both CDS and Deloitte have been important and devoted Relativity partners for more than a decade and have helped so many customers make the move to the cloud."

"As another step in our international expansion, CDS is excited to provide our customers in Switzerland with access to RelativityOne," said Richard Das, Vice President of Operations, CDS. "We know that our clients will make great use of RelativityOne's cloud-based, cutting-edge tools, confident that they are backed by the highest standards of security."

"At Deloitte we always keep at the forefront of leading technologies to maximise the value for our clients. We strongly believe that adoption and integration of the new secure cloud solutions of RelativityOne will even further extend our industry leading offerings in eDiscovery and beyond eDiscovery," said Bob Dillen, Partner, Deloitte Forensic at Deloitte AG. "We are excited to take up the new capabilities like Relativity Trace, the Aero UI and ensure we are providing the optimal way forward with our clients."

CDS, a RelativityOne Silver Partner, has committed to RelativityOne and will provide the secure and scalable SaaS solution to customers in Switzerland. CDS has been a dedicated Relativity partner since 2008 and currently offers RelativityOne in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil. Deloitte is also a RelativityOne Silver Partner and has nearly 120 Relativity Certified Administrators on staff, demonstrating their dedication to the platform. They have also been a partner since 2008 and offer Relativity in more than 20 countries, including Switzerland.

RelativityOne is now available in the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, Australia and Switzerland.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 329,000 enabled users in 48+ countries from organizations, including the U.S. Department of Justice, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

