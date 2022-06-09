Relativity Opens 2022 Relativity Fest Student Scholarship Applications

Scholarship empowers future professionals to learn more about tech in the legal and compliance industries through education and networking

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that it has opened scholarship applications for college students to attend Relativity Fest 2022. Relativity Fest is an annual conference designed to educate and connect the e-discovery and compliance communities.

Students in the United States and Canada who are interested in pursuing a career in legal technology are encouraged to apply; the application will require applicants to answer three short essay questions, which will cover e-discovery, future technology and the legal profession. In the last several years, 75 students have been able to attend Relativity Fest via the scholarship.

To be considered for the scholarship, potential applicants can use this link to apply. The 15 selected students will attend Relativity Fest where they will have access to a variety of networking and learning opportunities designed to educate attendees on the growing impact of technology in today's legal industry. The 13th annual Relativity Fest will take place in Chicago from October 26–28, 2022.

Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply for the scholarship, and applications are due on July 15th. The award covers transportation, lodging, meals, and event registration. The scholarship is open to anyone who is at least 21 years old by October 26, 2022.

"When first building their careers in the legal industry, a surefire way for students to increase exposure to knowledge and experts in the field is to attend Relativity Fest. By providing students with the access to do so, Relativity is empowering those future lawyers and paralegals to broaden their personal networks and learn about how the latest technology is influencing the industry," said Janice Hollman, Academic Senior Program Manager at Relativity. "An immersive experience like this provides students with the right tools to take their educations and careers to the next level."

"I attended Relativity Fest four years ago as a scholar. Since then, I started with a service provider, became certified as an RCA and have worked directly with law firms and corporate clients," said Ruth Betancourt, Senior Project Manager at Epiq. "Relativity Fest connected me to people in the industry who I am still in touch with today. The experience of being a scholar helped me understand the range of opportunities in the industry and that e-discovery could be a great career."

