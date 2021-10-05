Relativity Partners with Alvarez & Marsal to Launch RelativityOne in United Arab Emirates

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced at its annual user conference, Relativity Fest, that in partnership with leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), Relativity's SaaS product RelativityOne, will now be hosted in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The availability of RelativityOne helps clients meet growing cloud demand and evolving legal, regulatory and investigative needs throughout the Middle East.

Relativity and A&M customers and partners in UAE can now control their data in-country and innovate faster with an extensible cloud product backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence. With RelativityOne, users can streamline their technology stack to manage large volumes of complex, unstructured data. RelativityOne helps users protect their most sensitive data and reduce risk with proactive threat prevention, 24/7 monitoring, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications. UAE users will now have the ability to improve their information governance and security posture while centralizing data.

"We are excited to help support and drive cloud adoption in the UAE and help our customers keep pace and stay compliant with evolving data protection laws as countries in the Middle East push to modernise and ramp up regulatory rigor," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and Vice President Sales, EMEA at Relativity. "The UAE is a thriving global hub for technology, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with A&M to bring our offerings there. Their team of e-discovery professionals set the standard for delivering results on critical matters, assisting counsel and companies in the integration of technology to uncover facts faster."

"The expansion of our e-discovery offerings is in response to rising demand from our clients in the Middle East for innovative technology and we are excited to partner with Relativity in the rollout of RelativityOne in the region," said James Daniell, Managing Director and Head of Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations in the Middle East. "Bringing in a cloud-based platform enables us to continue to meet our clients' requirements with flexible, best-in-class e-discovery solutions and combined with A&M's extensive experience, RelativityOne transforms the landscape of technology assisted reviews in the Middle East."

The deployment of RelativityOne, allows A&M to offer enhanced end-to-end technology solutions involving e-discovery and internal investigations for clients across the UAE and the Middle East. The adoption of RelativityOne allows A&M to accelerate the processing and hosting of data into RelativityOne seamlessly and securely. RelativityOne's and A&M's partnering, adds value for Middle East-based client with rapid deployment within a few hours of matter approval, unlimited data storage without processing capabilities limitations and trained resources experienced on the largest discovery matters in the Middle East. Additionally, clients can access immediate reviewer additions without user account restrictions, expedited conversion of foreign language documents and end-to-end services from technology to managed reviews

The partnership between A&M and Relativity to bring RelativityOne to UAE was announced at the 12th annual Relativity Fest, a virtual event taking place from October 4-6, 2021. Register for the free event here.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Alvarez and Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 5,000 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what's really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth. To learn more visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com . Follow A&M on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook

