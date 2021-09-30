Relativity Recognized for Threat Intelligence Innovation in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity , a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that its free-to-use Threat Intel Feed has been named the winner of the "Threat Intelligence Innovation Award" in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Relativity's Calder7 security team developed the Threat Intel Feed with the intention of providing the legal technology community – and the broader public at large – with a free and easy-to-use tool that provides organizations with greater awareness of the security threats around them and helps bolster their security posture from external threat actors.

Calder7 proactively investigates trends and events occurring within the global threat landscape to contextualize and understand emerging attacks targeting Relativity and sensitive customer data. By leveraging threat intelligence, cloud security and software engineering, Calder7 anticipates and interrupts adversary techniques within the product and company before they surface.

Relativity's Threat Intel Feed is written in Python and hosted within Relativity's Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure. The intel feed is easily accessible and can be used to plug into any tools supporting feed API ingestion, including SIEM, firewall, TIP, SOAR and more in order to identify suspicious activity.

The solution currently tracks nearly 30,000 indicators of compromise and is updated hourly, all pulled from data sources in RelativityOne authentication and firewall logs, legal specific honeypots, and the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium.

"We wanted to create this intelligence feed to close the threat intelligence gap in the growing legal tech industry and to protect the greater public in the process," said Amanda Fennell, Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer at Relativity. "The best security is preventative and is designed to stop attacks before they happen. The Threat Intel Feed gives both our customers and the public alike empowerment in this ongoing battle to protect their fortresses. We feel honored to be a part of arming them with such a powerful tool in their arsenal."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"It's often a struggle to find applicable intelligence sources that specialize in reporting threats that target specific business verticals such as legal and legal-adjacent entities. Leveraging threat intelligence, particularly around known threats targeting legal entities, can help organizations improve their ability to prevent, detect and respond to potential threats within their network," said James Johnson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Relativity is stepping in to deliver a 'breakthrough' platform in this space, providing an effective resource to strengthen security posture and ensure the best defense to the legal industry at large. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Relativity team on taking home our 2021 'Threat Intelligence Innovation Award.'"

Learn more about Relativity's unique approach to security practices by listening to Security Sandbox, a podcast hosted by Fennell, which features discussions about drawing inspiration from personal passions to pursue more creative security practices.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

http://www.relativity.com

