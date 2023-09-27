Relativity Unveils Relativity aiR for Review at 14th Annual Relativity Fest

The keynote previews Relativity's first GPT-4-enabled product and announces launch of AI-powered solutions for personal information detection and data breach response

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity , a global legal technology company, today shared new AI solutions that will empower its users' practice for a new era of data discovery at its annual conference Relativity Fest . In the keynote presentation, Relativity unveiled Relativity aiR for Review, powered by the newest generative AI technology, and announced the launch of Relativity Personal Information Detect and Relativity Data Breach Response.

"Relativity has integrated AI into its products for over 15 years, and I'm proud that in a year where many felt immense pressure to rush and deploy the newest AI development for the sake of being the first to do it, Relativity stayed true to its steadfast approach to thoughtfully innovate with purpose," said Phil Saunders, CEO at Relativity. "The product updates shared in today's keynote demonstrate Relativity's commitment to mindfully and responsibly leverage the power of the latest generation of AI capabilities to build purpose-driven solutions, fit for the unique needs of our community."

Transforming the Reviewer and Investigator Experience with Relativity aiR for Review

aiR for Review substantially accelerates various stages of litigation or investigative review, delivering rich case analysis with greater speed and quality. With aiR for Review, users can quickly locate data responsive to a discovery request, material relating to different legal issues and key documents, and view citations and rationale surrounding aiR for Review's recommendations. aiR for Review will be released with limited availability by end of year, with expected general availability in the first half of 2024.

"It's been amazing not only to work with Relativity's applied scientists and project managers, but also to collaborate with Relativity's expansive user community on Relativity's approach to generative AI," said Jim Calvert, Principal at Troutman Pepper eMerge. "The technology has been performing well and it seems like the only limit down the road may be our imagination. The technology has the potential to be a game-changer for the future of legal analysis."

aiR for Review is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services, providing industry-leading cloud technology and access to the most advanced GPT models as they continue to innovate and deliver better results. Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services, Relativity users benefit from combined global availability and ultimately, a seamless end-to-end product experience.

Doubling Down on Responsible AI-Based Solutions

In addition to the launch of aiR for Review, Relativity continues to invest in developing more AI-based solutions that will have a significant impact on customers, partners and the way they do work for their clients. For example, Relativity is piloting a solution that uses generative AI to develop a set of out-of-the-box models that help customers detect a range of compliance behaviors and identify documents where those behaviors are present. This solution will also allow users to leverage an intuitive interface to design their own customizable, reusable models in a matter of hours and tailor them to their unique needs without having machine learning expertise. Relativity is also actively piloting generative AI to identify privilege. Additionally, Relativity will pilot a generative AI solution to support case strategy and reduce the time and effort needed to analyze and organize case information.

All AI-based products and technology that Relativity develops and deploys are with measured intention, using processes that are thoughtful, disciplined and engender trust among customers and partners. Relativity's Responsible AI Principles are at the very core of this notion and will evolve alongside the technology it supports.

AI-Powered Solutions to Solve for Personal Information Detection and Data Breach Response Challenges

In today's keynote, Relativity underscored how it's empowering the legal community to solve emerging problems with new AI-based solutions like Relativity Personal Information Detect (PI Detect) and Relativity Data Breach Response (Data Breach Response), which are both now available for RelativityOne users.

PI Detect improves the accuracy of personal information (PI) identification to better protect customers' most sensitive or confidential information. Users can easily find and redact PI with AI by identifying patterns and context to find PI/protected health information (PHI) traditional approaches often miss.

Data Breach Response empowers organizations to easily assess the impact and build a notification list when responding to a data breach. This solution will continue to help teams transform their review process and materially reduce costs while helping meet notification deadlines.

PI Detect and Data Breach Response were formerly branded as Text IQ for Personal Information and Text IQ for Data Breach Response. Since 2021, the Relativity team worked diligently to fully integrate and iterate on existing AI-based products. Moving forward, Text IQ will no longer be used in Relativity product names. Text IQ for Privilege is now rebranded as Relativity Privilege Identify, which will be released for limited availability by end of year. Privilege Identify quickly finds privileged information with AI and reduces inadvertent disclosure risks.

About Relativity Fest

Relativity Fest is an annual event for the e-discovery and legal communities, taking place in Chicago Sept. 26-28. It's the place for legal and tech professionals to talk shop, connect with peers and learn from each other. Learn more about keynote announcements in this blog authored by Relativity Chief Product Officer, Chris Brown.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne , manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

