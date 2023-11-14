Relativity6 Continues to Lead in Cutting Edge Innovation for P&C Insurance with Groundbreaking AI Product for Business Activity Detection

News provided by

Relativity6

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Unveiling the Future: Relativity6 Breaks Speed Barrier with AI-Powered NAICS and SIC Classification Endpoint

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6 has released their latest innovative product designed to revolutionize the way underwriting teams operate and make critical risk decisions.

This state-of-the-art tool, named ActivitySights, offers unparalleled business activity detection. Providing insurance and financial institutions with the key data insights they need to stay ahead in the competitive product landscape.

With increased demand for instant decision-making, underwriters need tools that are not just accurate, but also fast and reliable. Addressing this need, Relativity6 provides real-time NAICS classification and risk detection in under 2 seconds, beating industry benchmarks by 5-10X.

"Today, underwriting organizations cannot afford to wait," said Alan Ringvald, CEO of Relativity6. "Every second counts when it comes to submitting, quoting and binding. Competitive organizations need fast decision-making and the ability to understand business activities in real-time. With our innovations, we're not just offering insights; we're guaranteeing speed, accuracy, and the competitive edge carriers need to survive in a hard market."

"Building on our success here in the U.S. we will be looking to expand into other international markets, where industry classification is an issue as well, first focusing on North America," said Josh Lurie, COO of Relativity6.

Key Features of ActivitySights℠ and Fast NAICS Codes:

Real-time Business Insights: Whether it's understanding business activities, products and service offerings, detecting NAICS codes, or tracking supply chain movements, ActivitySight℠  offers immediate insight into all essential business operations.

Unprecedented Speed: With industry leading response time, businesses can now obtain AI-driven data faster than ever, ensuring immediate actions and responses and automated underwriting.

Adaptive Learning: Relativity6's AI products are designed to continuously learn and adapt, ensuring that the insights it provides are always relevant and updated.

User-friendly API: Designed to be easy to implement, ensuring smooth integrations and usability.

End-to-End Encryption, State of the Art Security: Prioritizing security, Relativity6's systems ensure all data remains confidential and protected with ISO certifications and best in class practices.

This breakthrough is a testament to Relativity6's and their partners' commitment to pushing technological boundaries and developing tools that cater to present-day insurance and financial institution needs.

For more details or to request a demo, please visit the official Relativity6 website or contact our sales team.

About Relativity6:

Press Contact: Josh Lurie
Relativity6 Media Relations Email: josh@relativity6.com

SOURCE Relativity6

News Releases in Similar Topics

