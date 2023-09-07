Relativity6 Secures ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 Certification, Strengthens Position as Leading Artificial Intelligence Company Servicing Financial Institutions

News provided by

Relativity6

07 Sep, 2023, 08:57 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6 is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 certifications for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This notable accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest level of data privacy and security for its partners.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification, issued by the International Organization for Standardization, serves as an international benchmark for organizations that manage critical information and data. This prestigious certification validates the robustness of Relativity6's data privacy and process management system, further demonstrating its commitment to its clientele, particularly those in sensitive sectors like finance. ISO/IEC 27017 gives guidelines for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services by providing additional controls with implementation guidance that specifically relate to cloud services.

Alan Ringvald, Founder of Relativity6, expressed his excitement over this accomplishment. "Attaining the ISO 27001 and 27017 certifications is a significant milestone in our company's history. This isn't just about achieving a certification—it's about providing the absolute best for our clients. We're excited about the confidence this achievement instills in our clients, especially in sectors where data sensitivity is paramount."

Abraham Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer of Relativity6, also shared his thoughts. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in prioritizing and ensuring data privacy and security. It's not just about setting a bar—it's about raising it. We're taking our capabilities and our company to new heights."

This achievement promises to position Relativity6 as a trusted partner to financial institutions and other sectors dealing with sensitive data. With its ISMS now validated by ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the company is more equipped than ever to serve these industries effectively and securely, delivering impeccable data protection that aligns with international standards alongside cutting edge real-time prediction techniques for crucial underwriting.

About Relativity6

Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. Relativity6 is backed by Fin Capital, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com

For further information, please contact:

Josh Lurie
COO
[email protected]

SOURCE Relativity6

Also from this source

Relativity6 Partners with Duck Creek Technologies, Offering Fast and Accurate Industry Classification

Relativity6 Welcomes 50th Customer, Advancing its Mission to Solve Industry Classification with Artificial Intelligence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.