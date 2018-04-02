RelativityOne Expands to Hong Kong

"Making RelativityOne available in Hong Kong is a pivotal moment in an exciting year of growth for our SaaS product," said Relativity founder and CEO Andrew Sieja. "We've seen the use of Relativity expand in this market rapidly over the years, and think there's a great opportunity to provide a comprehensive and secure SaaS e-discovery platform—one that's easy to get up and running, and that our partners and customers in this region can build their businesses on."

The arrival of RelativityOne means that customers and partners in Hong Kong can handle their local and cross-border e-discovery instances with the security and flexibility of a comprehensive cloud-based e-discovery platform. Customers will also benefit from the functionality, customer support, and global user community that RelativityOne is known for. Relativity partner FTI Technology will be the first to offer RelativityOne in their Hong Kong location, following the recent expansion of its RelativityOne offering to the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.

"The introduction of RelativityOne to Hong Kong provides us with new opportunities to serve both our local customers and cross-border clients with the adaptability and security that the SaaS product provides," said Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director of FTI Technology. "We're excited to be the first to offer RelativityOne in Hong Kong."

RelativityOne is built in Microsoft Azure's Hong Kong data center, which is both ISO 27001 and SSAE-16 SOC 2 certified. The new location promises dual-layer security thanks to the combination of Relativity's stringent data security standards and the trusted cloud security protocols of Microsoft Azure. Customers can check out the Relativity Trust page for more details.

*Source: IDC, Worldwide eDiscovery Software Forecast, 2017–2021, doc #US42766217, June 2017

About Relativity:

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 160,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Am Law 200. Relativity's cloud solution, RelativityOne, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for seven consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

