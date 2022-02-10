Relativity's Security Sandbox Podcast Joins the CyberWire Network

FULTON, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today that global legal and compliance technology company, Relativity , will kick off its second season of its popular new podcast, Security Sandbox , by joining the rapidly growing CyberWire Podcast Network .

Hosted by Amanda Fennell, Relativity's Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer (CSO & CIO), Security Sandbox is a series of creatively-driven conversations about what it takes to solve complex data problems, securely. The podcast explores new ideas and approaches tied to increasing an organization's cybersecurity posture, while having a little fun in the process. In the second season of Security Sandbox, Fennell and her guests explore how organizations can maximize security's greatest asset—people—through meaningful use of technology and process, creative and compassionate education, and the conviction that there's room in security for taking risks.

"The first time I listened to Security Sandbox, I was hooked. Amanda takes the conversations in unexpected directions, connects us with diverse voices and perspectives, and leads us off the beaten path where there are new things to see and learn," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "We're incredibly excited to be working with Amanda and the Relativity team to bring this show to our network."

"Some people say that people are an organization's number one security risk, but I believe they can be an organization's strongest link in their security chain – if you give them the right tools and training," said Amanda Fennell, CSO and CIO at Relativity. "This season, I'm excited to explore how organizations can put their people at the center of their security program and maximize their potential in the process."

"It's an honor to be able to share these learnings on the CyberWire platform and to have Security Sandbox included among some of the most interesting and respected security podcasts in our industry," said Fennell. "I look forward to connecting and sharing insights with the CyberWire's impressive audience of cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts around the world."

The second season launches today with new episodes released monthly. In episode one, the sandbox heads to the psychology couch for a compelling conversation with cybersecurity evangelist, author and host of the 8th Layer Insights podcast, Perry Carpenter. Fennell and Marcin Święty, Relativity's Director of Global Security and IT will explore how to craft a next-generation security awareness program that works better for employees operating in different cultures and regions and gets them personally invested in their organization's security posture. Listen to episode one on the CyberWire Podcast Network or wherever you typically listen to your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, etc.). Season one which explores how to apply personal passions to inspire strong security postures is available as well.

Fennell joined the Relativity team in 2018 as CSO and her responsibilities expanded to include the role of CIO in 2021. In her role, she is responsible for championing and directing security strategy in risk management and compliance practices as well as building and supporting Relativity's information technology. She also serves as executive sponsor of Relativity's ESG initiative and oversees the program as a whole.

Security Sandbox was recently awarded Best Cybersecurity Podcast – North America (between 1,000-4,999 employees) in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Fennell and her team were recognized as 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards winners and 2021 CSO50 award winners and received a 2021 Cybersecurity Breakthrough innovation award for their free-to-use Threat Intel feed. She was also named CISO of the Year and Cybersecurity Woman of the Year – North America (between 1,000-4,999 employees) in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, one of the Top 20 Female Cloud Leaders in 2021 by The Sociable and one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report. She regularly speaks on cybersecurity topics in the media and at industry conferences, and is an adjunct professor at Tulane University.

About the CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

SOURCE The CyberWire