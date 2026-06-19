Relax, Refuel, Repeat: Kroger Helps Dad Kick Back This Father's Day

Retailer shares easy meals, grill-ready favorites and fuel rewards to help families celebrate Dad

CINCINNATI, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is helping customers celebrate Dad with convenient and delicious summer meal inspiration to make Father's Day memorable. From grilling to gifting, Kroger is helping dads relax and refuel this holiday.

Retailer shares easy meals, grill-ready favorites and fuel rewards to help families celebrate Dad

"Father's Day is about celebrating the moments that matter most – whether that's firing up the grill, sharing a great meal or simply spending time together," said Mary Ellen Adcock, executive vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "At Kroger, we're making it easy to relax, refuel and repeat with ready-to-enjoy meals, simple recipe inspiration and fuel rewards that help families go further while creating meaningful memories."

Kick Off the Day with Heart (and Fuel Points)

Make the moment meaningful with a heartfelt card and the perfect gift. Kroger offers a wide selection of Father's Day cards featuring a buy 2, save $3 offer until June 21 along with gift cards for restaurants, home improvement and more to match dad's interests. Plus, customers can earn 4x Fuel Points on select gift card purchases with a digital coupon, helping families celebrate and save on the road ahead.

Ready-to-Go Meals

Make Father's Day effortless with ready-to-enjoy favorites perfect for grilling or gathering. Customers can pick up fully cooked Home Chef St. Louis-style ribs for $13.99; fresh, fried or baked chicken meals; and deli-prepared party trays and sushi platters ready to serve. For backyard cookouts, grab Private Selection Angus beef patties (4 for $8), pre-seasoned burgers, or 8-piece fried chicken for only $8.99, for a quick, satisfying spread.

Make His Cookout Complete

Whether Dad is a grill master or just getting started, Kroger offers simple ingredients and inspiration to build a standout meal. Fire up the grill with ribeye steaks for as low as $9.99/lb, pork ribs and Johnsonville brats, pair with fresh summer sides like corn, watermelon and snacking tomatoes, and finish with crowd-pleasing desserts like Bakery Fresh cookies for $3 a dozen or select varieties of cakes for $9.99. From marinades and BBQ sauces like Sweet Baby Ray's for $1.49 or Kinder's Mix and Match buy 1, get 1 to fresh-cut veggies and easy sides, Kroger makes it simple to create a memorable meal.

Cheers to Dad

Raise a glass to dad with a wide assortment of refreshing beverages for every celebration. Stock the cooler with fan-favorite beers like Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and Modelo, or keep it family-friendly with buy 3, get 3 free of equal or less value of Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Gatorade or Waterloo Sparkling Water products. Whether celebrating big or keeping it casual, Kroger has everything needed to toast dad all weekend long.

Take Care of Dad and His Health

Celebrate dad's special day by prioritizing his wellness and showing you care. Equip him with sunscreen to protect against summer's most intense rays and stock up on vitamins and supplements that support his vitality year-round. Kroger Health pharmacists are ready to offer a variety of health screenings and convenient vaccines, including flu, pneumonia and Tdap, which is recommended for expecting fathers every ten years. From skincare essentials to preventive care, Kroger has everything dad needs to live his healthiest life.

Save even more with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including*:

Mix and match buy 1, get 1 of equal or lesser value free of Tillamook Cheese

4/$10 Lay's Potato Chips

Make clean up easy with Kroger paper plates for $2.99

Stock up on everyday items like Kroger 80% lean ground beef for $5.99/lb, Kroger cheese for $1.49, 3/$5 20oz Kroger bread or 16oz Kroger peanut butter

Kroger frozen dairy dessert sandwiches for $2.99

Kroger 15.4lb bags of charcoal for $5.99

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these deals and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

Find even more Father's Day inspiration at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane brimming with grill out recipes, party essentials and even more gift ideas for dad.

*Prices valid beginning June 17. Prices and products may vary by geography. Discount and number of items vary by location.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.