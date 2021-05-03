Relax Swimmers! There Is an Abundant Supply of Liquid Pool Chlorine Available for the Summer Season Ahead

SAUGUS, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 summer swimming pool season officially starts this Memorial Day weekend, and there is great news for pool owners who may have heard recent widespread rumors about possible shortages of certain types of pool chlorine. HASA Inc. (www.hasa.com), a leading supplier of sodium hypochlorite (also know as "liquid pool chlorine" or "liquid bleach") for commercial and recreational swimming pool water treatment, today announced that, contrary to potential concerns raised, liquid pool chlorine is widely available and will be fully in stock for the summer pool season. The company has reassured the industry and pool customers there is no liquid chlorine shortage and that a more-than-adequate product supply chain will easily meet the growing demand for pool sanitizing supplies throughout the 2021 swimming pool season, as well as future seasons. HASA, which produces and distributes Sani-Clor® premium liquid pool bleach, services the most prominent Western-region pool markets in the country and has been the industry's key supplier of liquid pool chlorine since 1964.

While a variety of industry dynamics have created a shortage of trichlor tablets (one type of dry chlorine product) as recently reported in the press, liquid pool chlorine has not been affected by these industry changes. Sani-Clor® liquid pool sanitizer can be readily purchased by pool service professionals through leading pool supply distributors—or by the general public (residential pool owners who prefer to handle their own pool care) from local pool retailers and specialty pool supply shops throughout the Western United States.

In addition to the numerous advantages of liquid pool sanitizer over trichlor tablets, Sani-Clor® liquid chlorine also is:

Free of unnecessary trichlor tablet ingredients such as cyanuric acid (CYA) that can actually make chlorine less effective

Contains no calcium that can lead to damaging scale

Safer for pool service pros and pool owners to transport and handle

Made in the USA

Offers the best cost per use and value on the market

Is frequently the preferred choice of high-end hotels and resorts because of the brilliant color and water clarity associated with using liquid sanitizer

Can be administered using HASA's liquid feeder system that automatically dispenses daily doses of sanitizer for hands-free pool treatment and maintenance

Additionally, HASA's signature yellow 4x1 Sani-Clor® reusable, returnable gallon deposit case program (that allows pool service techs to return and refill liquid chlorine bottles) helps to keep more than 25 million discarded plastic bottles out of our oceans and landfills each year. This commitment to greater sustainability within the pool care industry is an ethos that both pool professionals and pool owners alike can embrace.

"Liquid chlorine is a proven, safe, and responsible pool sanitizing product that is widely available to any and all pool service professionals and pool owners who are looking to safely and effectively treat their pool during the coming swimming season," said Chris Brink, CEO of HASA, Inc.

To learn more about the overall benefits of Sani-Clor®, and for information about where to purchase liquid pool chlorine in your area, please visit Hasa.com.

ABOUT HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas.

