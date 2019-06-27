Relax with CBD on Miami Beach: USA CBD Expo Debuts from August 3 to 4

MIAMI, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA CBD Expo will showcase the newest wellness trend rising in popularity across the globe at the Miami Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla., from August 3 to August 4. During the event, attendees will be able to sample the latest in CBD products, view demonstrations of how and when to use CBD, and learn about the benefits of cannabidiol from industry experts.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a molecule contained in the cannabis plant that has been shown to have a remarkable number of positive effects, without the intoxication associated with marijuana use. CBD comes in a wide variety of forms for many different functions, allowing users to experience its benefits via oils, vaporizer cartridges, lotions, snacks, or even bath bombs and infused toothpicks. Thousands of CBD products will be available on the Expo floor, giving attendees an immersive environment to find the best products and consumption methods for their unique needs.

"When choosing cities, we felt that USA CBD Expo is a perfect fit for Miami," said Jason Monti, USA CBD Expo Partner. "Miami is full of creative young people looking for new experiences, alongside older generations we've seen express a great deal of curiosity towards CBD. We've worked hard to make sure the Expo will have something brand-new for those familiar with CBD, and also serve as the perfect introduction for those who are not."

Notable exhibitors will include:

Koi CBD: focused on self-care, Koi takes what nature provides and turns it into quality, scientifically-tested CBD products you can trust. Their products range from a topical CBD healing balm to CBD oils in a wide variety of flavors. "Koi continues to add new and innovative products to our portfolio," said Tod Campbell , Vice President of Sales for Koi CBD. "The conversations and feedback received from loyal customers helps ensure we are evolving as a brand and exceeding expectations at every level. Koi will be showcasing our tried and true products, while highlighting new and exciting projects we have in the works! We are privileged to partner with USA CBD Expo, and look forward to meeting our supporters and being a helpful resource for everyone interested in CBD."

General admission to the Expo is $19.99, while tickets for industry attendees are $99.99. The Miami Convention Center is located at 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139. To purchase tickets or to learn more about exhibiting opportunities at USA CBD Expo, go to usacbdexpo.com or email sales@usacbdexpo.com.

About USA CBD Expo

USA CBD Expo aims to bring together hundreds of leading CBD brands and products from vape manufacturers, holistic and health food producers, pet care brands and a wide variety of other brands from around the world. Held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the Expo brings together cutting-edge product developers, top-tier buyers and the most innovative industry minds for three days that are invaluable to those in the industry. The event is organized by ZJ Events, who have held the successful Vape Conventions series throughout the globe.

