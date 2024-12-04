NAPA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sober-curious lifestyle continues to find fervent favor with Americans, more people are seeking flavorful, sophisticated alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. This holiday season, RELAX "Zero" Alcohol-Removed Wines offer the perfect fit for mindful celebrations, with a premium non-alcoholic (NA) Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc crafted to deliver the full wine experience, without the alcohol.

RELAX “Zero” Wines offers tips to help sober-curious partygoers enjoy the holiday season.

"Sales of non-alcoholic wines are up 48% compared to last year1 and over half (61%) of legal drinking age Gen Z'ers are making a conscious choice to consume less alcohol2," notes Brett Johnson, industry expert from RELAX Wines. "To answer this growing demand, RELAX "Zero" provides approachable, high-quality NA wines that are a natural fit with social holiday gatherings."

This season, skip the overindulgence and focus on savoring moments that matter most. Here's how to make your holidays more relaxing:

Shake Up Holiday Drinks

Mocktails bring the fun and flavor of traditional cocktails while staying light and refreshing. Try RELAX's Harvest Spritz for a cozy holiday toast, topped with a festive garnish (like rosemary).

Be Present

The holidays are about connection. Encourage a "tech-free" zone at your gatherings and focus on being present with a game of charades or white elephant exchange.

Create a RELAX-ing Vibe

Focus on creating a calm atmosphere. Set the mood with soft lighting and blankets. Keep the food and drinks simple, like charcuterie boards paired with RELAX "Zero" Wines. When everyone feels at ease, your gathering will become meaningful.

Make Downtime a Priority

Schedule time to slow down. Whether it's binge-watching your favorite movies or doing absolutely nothing, it's important to make time for yourself during a busy holiday season.

Host a Zero-Proof Wine Tasting

Set up a tasting station and let guests explore a variety of flavors including RELAX "Zero" Alcohol Removed Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Try pairing the wines with holiday treats like gingerbread cookies or spiced popcorn.

1 Source: Circana Total US – Multi-Outlet + Conv data 52 weeks ending in 11/3/24

2 Source: 2024 Sober Curious Report

Whether you're toasting with friends, family or taking time for yourself, choose RELAX for a mindful holiday season. With less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, 27 calories and 7 grams of carbs per serving, RELAX "Zero" Alcohol Removed Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc (SRP: $11.99) are great additions to the holiday table. To learn more about RELAX, visit RelaxWines.com.

About RELAX Wines

RELAX is one of America's favorite Rieslings1, offering a range of award-winning wines crafted to be approachable and delicious. The portfolio includes a Riesling, a Rosé and two alcohol-removed varietals: Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay. Made by Schmitt Söhne Family Wines, a fifth-generation, family-owned winery in Germany's Mosel Valley, RELAX reflects over a century of winemaking expertise. Since 2019, Delicato Family Wines has been the exclusive U.S. importer of Schmitt Söhne Family Wines.

1Source: Circana Total US – Multi-Outlet + Conv data 52 weeks ending in 11/3/24

