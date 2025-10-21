Relaxation in the Great Outdoors: New Survey Finds 3 in 5 Americans Now Associate Camping with Relaxation--Not Roughing It

Huttopia reveals how travelers are redefining outdoor vacations as a new form of everyday luxury

LYON, France, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted among over 2,000 Americans reveals that when they think of outdoor vacations, "relaxation" now tops the list. Far from the old "roughing it" image, today's travelers seek simplicity, well-being, and meaningful rest in nature.

This growing demand for mindful nature escapes aligns with what Huttopia, the French pioneer of eco-friendly ready-to-camp lodging, has been offering for over 26 years: revealing how travelers are transforming outdoor vacations into moments of comfort, calm, and connection.

"We see more and more travelers seeking places that allow them to breathe and disconnect," said Céline Bossanne, Co-Founder of Huttopia. "The survey confirms what we've been saying for years: nature has an incredible power to slow us down and remind us of what we really need: calm, space, and connection."

Key Takeaways from the Survey

61% of guests described their experience as relaxing , when given a choice of 19 different descriptors

described their experience as , when given a choice of 19 different descriptors "Comfortable" outperformed terms like adventurous , active , or rustic

, , or The least chosen descriptors included overcrowded, boring and cheap, suggesting Huttopia's nature-first model delivers real value

What Makes Huttopia Different?

Fully equipped tents and cabins with real beds, equipped cooking corner, and private bathrooms in select models



with real beds, equipped cooking corner, and private bathrooms in select models Minimal concrete, no asphalt, no air conditioning— the lodging is removable, with limited footprint, and fully integrated into the landscape with a mindful design



with limited footprint, and fully integrated into the landscape with a mindful design Low density : just 35 pitches per hectare on average vs. 80 at conventional campgrounds



: just 35 pitches per hectare on average vs. 80 at conventional campgrounds Local impact: local ecosystem contribution with employment, partnerships,— for every $1 spent on our sites, $3.5 are spent in the surrounding community.



local ecosystem contribution with employment, partnerships,— for every $1 spent on our sites, $3.5 are spent in the surrounding community. Family-friendly: functional layouts, kid-safe environments, and a wide range of nature-based activities that make outdoor gateways easy, comfortable and memorable for all ages

A New Way to Think About Outdoor Vacations

The study underscores Huttopia's role in reshaping the perception of outdoor travel. For families, couples, and adventure seekers alike, Huttopia makes it possible to embrace the outdoors while still enjoying comfort, calm, and rest.

With locations across North America, Huttopia blends ecological integrity with meaningful rest:

For more information or to book your stay, visit the website https://canada-usa.huttopia.com/en/ .

About Huttopia:

Founded in Lyon, France in 1999, Huttopia offers a selection of retreats for people who seek natural beauty, simplicity, connection to the great outdoors and ultimately, to each other. The accommodations celebrate each site's surrounding environment, providing a serene and authentic haven to discover and disconnect, and reconnect with each other. Huttopia is a sought-after natural hideaway for adventure travelers, currently operating more than 150 properties under the Huttopia company and other brand names across Europe and North America. Huttopia has eight sites in North America.

SOURCE Huttopia N. America