Relaxation in the Great Outdoors: New Survey Finds 3 in 5 Americans Now Associate Camping with Relaxation--Not Roughing It

News provided byHuttopia N. America
Oct 21, 2025, 13:27 ET
Huttopia reveals how travelers are redefining outdoor vacations as a new form of everyday luxury
LYON, France, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted among over 2,000 Americans reveals that when they think of outdoor vacations, "relaxation" now tops the list. Far from the old "roughing it" image, today's travelers seek simplicity, well-being, and meaningful rest in nature.
This growing demand for mindful nature escapes aligns with what Huttopia, the French pioneer of eco-friendly ready-to-camp lodging, has been offering for over 26 years: revealing how travelers are transforming outdoor vacations into moments of comfort, calm, and connection.
"We see more and more travelers seeking places that allow them to breathe and disconnect," said Céline Bossanne, Co-Founder of Huttopia. "The survey confirms what we've been saying for years: nature has an incredible power to slow us down and remind us of what we really need: calm, space, and connection."
Key Takeaways from the Survey
- 61% of guests described their experience as relaxing, when given a choice of 19 different descriptors
- "Comfortable" outperformed terms like adventurous, active, or rustic
- The least chosen descriptors included overcrowded, boring and cheap, suggesting Huttopia's nature-first model delivers real value
What Makes Huttopia Different?
- Fully equipped tents and cabins with real beds, equipped cooking corner, and private bathrooms in select models
- Minimal concrete, no asphalt, no air conditioning—the lodging is removable, with limited footprint, and fully integrated into the landscape with a mindful design
- Low density: just 35 pitches per hectare on average vs. 80 at conventional campgrounds
- Local impact: local ecosystem contribution with employment, partnerships,— for every $1 spent on our sites, $3.5 are spent in the surrounding community.
- Family-friendly: functional layouts, kid-safe environments, and a wide range of nature-based activities that make outdoor gateways easy, comfortable and memorable for all ages
A New Way to Think About Outdoor Vacations
The study underscores Huttopia's role in reshaping the perception of outdoor travel. For families, couples, and adventure seekers alike, Huttopia makes it possible to embrace the outdoors while still enjoying comfort, calm, and rest.
With locations across North America, Huttopia blends ecological integrity with meaningful rest:
- Huttopia Wine Country : Vineyard vistas serve as a backdrop to this working winery glamping retreat in Northern California
- Huttopia Paradise Springs : Seasonal glamping near LA, set amidst the San Gabriel Mountains in Angeles National Forest
- Huttopia Lake George - Adirondacks : Pet-friendly tents in the Adirondack Mountains, near hiking trails and just minutes from the historic town of Lake George
- Huttopia White Mountains : Forest cabins and tents at the foot of New Hampshire's White Mountains
- Huttopia Southern Maine : Year-round cabins and lakeside tents set in a pine forest near Southern Maine's beaches region
- NEW! Huttopia Berkshires : Tiny homes and tents in western Massachusetts' lush Berkshires
- Huttopia Sutton : Tents camping and cabins set in Quebec's beloved Eastern Townships
- NEW! Huttopia Les Deux Lacs – Laurentides : Lakeside eco-camping in the pristine Parc-eco Laurentides in Quebec, with canoe-only sites
For more information or to book your stay, visit the website https://canada-usa.huttopia.com/en/.
About Huttopia:
Founded in Lyon, France in 1999, Huttopia offers a selection of retreats for people who seek natural beauty, simplicity, connection to the great outdoors and ultimately, to each other. The accommodations celebrate each site's surrounding environment, providing a serene and authentic haven to discover and disconnect, and reconnect with each other. Huttopia is a sought-after natural hideaway for adventure travelers, currently operating more than 150 properties under the Huttopia company and other brand names across Europe and North America. Huttopia has eight sites in North America.
SOURCE Huttopia N. America
