Relaxintuit.com -- 2020 Holiday Gift to Soothe Stress, Insomnia, Anxiety, Depression

More Strung-Out Than the Lights on the Tree?

Are You Burning Out Like a Hanukkah Candle?

"Exquisite…a transformative, powerful collection of meditations…a lullaby for the soul." – AudioFile Magazine Tweet this Your Present: A Half Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded by Susie Mantell (PRNewsfoto/RelaxIntuit.com)

Give The 2020 Holiday Gift Everyone Needs This Year

If 2020 could be described in one word it would be—Stressful.

Award–winning stress relief expert Susie Mantell's exquisite new audiobook soothes away layer-after-layer of worry, anxiety, insomnia and depression. With a voice described as "liquid," Mantell's Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded — 3 Soothing Guided Meditations for Deep Stress Relief, Effortless Sleep & Renewed Energy carries listeners into the peaceful relaxation of a spa vacation — For Just $19.95. (Available on MP3 Audiobook or CD)

Listen Now to Soothing Sample: https://www.relaxintuit.com/about-stress-cd-sleep-cd-audiobook

Order on Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay or Wherever Audiobooks are Sold: https://amzn.to/3e5g1Qi

The Gift of Meditation & Mindfulness — Made Easy:

"Sleep Easy Now" (Meditation)

Like an easy chair, Mantell's exquisite narration carries listeners into deep, effortless sleep, soothing away worry, insomnia, depression and pain. "10-Minute Brain Vacation" (Meditation)

Pressed for Time? An oasis from a busy day. Relax, Replenish, Re-Energize — in 10 Minutes Flat! "Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace" (Meditation, Revised)

award-winning guided imagery soothes away layer-after-layer of worry, sleeplessness exhaustion. Slow down, just let go. BONUS: "30+ Quicktips & Simple Soothers"

Gently empowering stress relief tips and mindfulness techniques to calm day-to-day stress, reduce isolation, ease caregiver fatigue and comfort eldercare for seniors.

"Exquisite…a transformative, powerful collection of meditations… a lullaby for the soul," raves AudioFile Magazine.

(In Praise of the 1st Edition)

"Best Audios Award" - Publishers Weekly

"Highly Recommended" - Library Journal

"Bestseller" - Amazon.com

Award-winning stress-relief expert Susie Mantell is the author of Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded. Mantell's clients include Fortune 500 companies, distinguished medical centers and world-class spas. Her techniques have appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS TV, in The Los Angeles Times, Town & Country, Weight Watchers, Cosmopolitan. Listeners include The Mayo Clinic, The Betty Ford Center, Memorial Sloan-Kettering and renowned Canyon Ranch resorts. Also a pop songwriter, Mantell's work has been heard Off-Broadway, in TV and film.

