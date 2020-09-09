Relaxintuit.com -- Covid Stress? Insomnia? Anxiety? Depression? Here's Help:

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Stressed-Out? Sleepless? You're Not Alone.

Award–winning stress relief expert, author Susie Mantell explains, "In these times of uncertainty and disrupted routine, many are experiencing difficulty falling asleep — or staying asleep — then waking exhausted, anxious and unsettled." Sound familiar?

Your Present: A Half Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded by Susie Mantell (PRNewsfoto/RelaxIntuit.com)

Below, Mantell shares 6 Key Stress-Relief Tips for Times of Extreme Stress. Mantell's acclaimed audiobook, Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded provides three soothing guided meditations for deep stress relief, effortless sleep and renewed energy, plus "Quicktips & Simple Soothers" for day-to-day stress insomnia, anxiety and depression.

Listen to Soothing Meditation Sample: https://www.relaxintuit.com/about-stress-cd-sleep-cd-audiobook

Awards & Reviews: https://www.relaxintuit.com/reviews-stress-cd-audiobook-sleep-cd-audiobook-stress-relief-expert

Avoid "Information Overload." Know when to power-down. Get factual information necessary to stay safe. Dismiss rumors. Skip repeated troubling reports, and "catastrophizing." Working from Home? Consider fresh air, stress-reduction, restful sleep and socialization Essential Daily Nutrients. Schedule virtual lunches with friends. Take nature walks. Masked? Smile and wave to passersby. Put Your Body Chemistry to Work. Smiling can lift our spirits — even when we don't feel like it! Exercise, healthy foods and beverages, feel-good music and laughter can too. Do You Care for Children or Other Adults? Support your daily wellbeing and stamina. Read something fun, or spiritually meaningful. Under extreme stress, concentration may wane. Pay extra attention to safety. Can You Safely Barter, or Help Someone? Ask, "How can I help?" Donate time, skills, resources. That small act of kindness may echo for a lifetime in the recipient's heart. Practice Daily Stress-Reduction: The Buddhist term: "Monkey Mind" aptly describes our restless mental chatter. Mindful breathing, and Guided Imagery meditations like those in Susie Mantell's new stress relief audiobook, are easy, empowering ways to enhance resilience, and replenish body-mind-spirit.

Click Here for More Stress Tips

Award-winning stress-relief expert Susie Mantell is the author of Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded. Mantell's clients include Fortune 500 companies, distinguished medical centers and world-class spas. Her techniques have appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS TV, in The Los Angeles Times, Town & Country, Weight Watchers, Cosmopolitan. Her audiobooks have been used in The Mayo Clinic, Betty Ford Center, Sloan-Kettering and renowned Canyon Ranch resorts. Also a pop songwriter, Mantell's work has been heard Off-Broadway, in TV and film.

@Relaxintuit Stress-Relief on Facebook & Twitter

SOURCE Relax Intuit LLC

Related Links

https://www.relaxintuit.com

