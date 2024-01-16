Relaxium® Celebrates Its Expansion into Major Retail Stores Including CVS, Walgreens, GNC, Kohl's, Publix, Wegmans, Meijer, and The Vitamin Shoppe to Name a Few, Offering a Drug-Free Sleep Solution for Deeper, Restorative Sleep

News provided by

Relaxium

16 Jan, 2024, 09:56 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium®, America's most trusted provider of sleep and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce its entry into retail giants, such as CVS and Walgreens. This expansion is a significant step forward for the illustrious brand, already trusted by public figures such as former pro quarterback Dan Marino, bringing the brand to a broader audience, and it underscores the company's commitment to improving sleep and overall well-being.

Continue Reading

Relaxium® Sleep is a drug-free sleep aid carefully formulated with tested and studied ingredients to help individuals achieve restorative and rejuvenating sleep. Developed by renowned Neurologist Dr. Eric Ciliberti, M.D., Relaxium® Sleep contains Valerest®, their exclusive proprietary blend, along with other select evidence-based ingredients like Ashwagandha extract, Magnesium, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Chamomile extract, Passionflower extract, and GABA. This comprehensive formula addresses the underlying causes of sleeplessness, promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and supporting healthy sleep patterns.

Key Highlights of Relaxium® Sleep:

  • Valerest®: At the core of Relaxium® Sleep lies Valerest®, Relaxium's® proprietary ingredient developed by Dr. Ciliberti. Valerest® completes the perfect blend of ingredients for a safe, drug-free solution to sleepless nights. Its efficacy in improving the quality of life was scientifically validated and shown to be useful to those with sleep issues, making it a game-changer for those seeking restful sleep.
  • Effective and Drug-Free: Relaxium® Sleep's unique blend of ingredients offers an effective, non-habit-forming solution for sleep disturbances caused by stress and other factors. This drug-free approach ensures that individuals can enjoy better sleep without the concerns associated with traditional sleep aids.

"We are incredibly proud to bring Relaxium® Sleep to countless retail stores across the country," said Timea Ciliberti, CEO at Relaxium®. "This marks a significant milestone in our journey to help each and every individual achieve the deep, restorative sleep they deserve. We've always believed in the power of our product, and now, by making it available in retail, we are fulfilling our mission on a larger scale."

Relaxium® is committed to providing transparency in its product offerings, ensuring customers receive a superior-quality, safe-to-take sleep solution.

Experience the transformative benefits of Relaxium® Sleep, now available at retail locations nationwide. For more information about Relaxium® Sleep, please visit Relaxium.com. Achieve a peaceful night's sleep with Relaxium® Sleep's drug-free formula.

SOURCE Relaxium

Also from this source

NFL Legend Dan Marino Joins Forces with Relaxium® Alongside CEO Timea Ciliberti and Dr. Eric Ciliberti to Champion Restful Sleep and Wellness

A groundbreaking collaboration is reshaping the landscape of sleep and wellness as Relaxium®, the visionary provider of sleep solutions, welcomes NFL ...

Relaxium® Redefines Wellness with Exciting New Product Innovations

Relaxium®, the renowned leader in sleep and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce a wave of exciting product innovations that are designed to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.