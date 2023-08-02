Relaxium® Enhances Customer Experience and Transparency with New Disclosures

News provided by

Relaxium

02 Aug, 2023, 14:41 ET

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium®, a trusted provider of sleep and wellness products, is committed to prioritizing consumer rights and ensuring an exceptional customer experience. With a dedication to proactive measures, Relaxium® is pleased to announce upcoming enhancements aimed at delivering even greater transparency and convenience to its valued customers.

Continue Reading

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve customer satisfaction, Relaxium® will introduce new and simple auto-renewal disclosure terms and provide clear information to facilitate easy subscription cancellations. These updates are driven by Relaxium®'s desire to be a proactive company that empowers its customers and ensures their peace of mind.

Relaxium® also takes pride in delivering a sleep aid that combines high-quality ingredients. Valerest®, Relaxium®'s proprietary ingredient, offers a safe and drug-free solution to sleepless nights. Developed through rigorous scientific research, Valerest significantly improves quality of life by promoting better sleep.

Relaxium® Sleep incorporates a carefully selected blend of ingredients known for their sleep-promoting properties. In addition to Valerest®, an exclusive proprietary ingredient, Relaxium® Sleep also includes Ashwagandha extract, Magnesium, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Chamomile extract, Passionflower extract, and GABA. Each ingredient contributes to a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

"We are committed to enhancing the customer experience when ordering our premium sleep aid," stated Timea Ciliberti, Founder and CEO at Relaxium®. "By focusing on transparency, explicit consent, and offering free trials for online subscriptions, we demonstrate our dedication to customer satisfaction."

To ensure customer convenience, Relaxium® offers a 24/7 help desk accessible at help.relaxium.com. Customer success hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST, Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM EST, and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM EST, excluding some holidays. Customers can connect with a live agent within 2 minutes during operating hours. For further assistance, customers can call the toll-free number: 1-888-353-1205. Subscriptions can be easily canceled by contacting the Customer Success hotline at 1-888-353-1205. The hotline operates Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST, Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM EST, and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM EST, excluding some holidays. By prioritizing the customer experience, Relaxium® strives to provide a seamless journey for individuals seeking restful sleep.

For more information about Relaxium®'s commitment to customer satisfaction and the high-quality ingredients used in Relaxium® Sleep, please visit www.tryrelaxium.com. To cancel subscriptions or inquire further, please visit help.relaxium.com or contact our customer support team.

About Relaxium®:

Relaxium® is a trusted provider of sleep and wellness products, dedicated to improving the quality of sleep and overall well-being. With a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction, Relaxium® offers a range of high-quality sleep aids designed to promote relaxation and support healthy sleep patterns.

Contact:
Timea Ciliberti
Founder and CEO
Relaxium®
[email protected]
1-888-353-1205
tryrelaxium.com
help.relaxium.com
Monday to Friday 8 AM to 8 PM EST,
Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM EST,
Sunday 1 PM to 4 PM EST.

SOURCE Relaxium

Also from this source

Unveiling a Game-Changing Partnership: NFL Icon Dan Marino Joins Forces with Relaxium®, Inspired by His Incredible Experience with Their Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.