Relaxium® Enhances Customer Experience and Transparency with New Disclosures

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium®, a trusted provider of sleep and wellness products, is committed to prioritizing consumer rights and ensuring an exceptional customer experience. With a dedication to proactive measures, Relaxium® is pleased to announce upcoming enhancements aimed at delivering even greater transparency and convenience to its valued customers.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve customer satisfaction, Relaxium® will introduce new and simple auto-renewal disclosure terms and provide clear information to facilitate easy subscription cancellations. These updates are driven by Relaxium®'s desire to be a proactive company that empowers its customers and ensures their peace of mind.

Relaxium® also takes pride in delivering a sleep aid that combines high-quality ingredients. Valerest®, Relaxium®'s proprietary ingredient, offers a safe and drug-free solution to sleepless nights. Developed through rigorous scientific research, Valerest significantly improves quality of life by promoting better sleep.

Relaxium® Sleep incorporates a carefully selected blend of ingredients known for their sleep-promoting properties. In addition to Valerest®, an exclusive proprietary ingredient, Relaxium® Sleep also includes Ashwagandha extract, Magnesium, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Chamomile extract, Passionflower extract, and GABA. Each ingredient contributes to a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

"We are committed to enhancing the customer experience when ordering our premium sleep aid," stated Timea Ciliberti, Founder and CEO at Relaxium®. "By focusing on transparency, explicit consent, and offering free trials for online subscriptions, we demonstrate our dedication to customer satisfaction."

To ensure customer convenience, Relaxium® offers a 24/7 help desk accessible at help.relaxium.com. Customer success hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST, Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM EST, and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM EST, excluding some holidays. Customers can connect with a live agent within 2 minutes during operating hours. For further assistance, customers can call the toll-free number: 1-888-353-1205. Subscriptions can be easily canceled by contacting the Customer Success hotline at 1-888-353-1205. The hotline operates Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST, Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM EST, and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM EST, excluding some holidays. By prioritizing the customer experience, Relaxium® strives to provide a seamless journey for individuals seeking restful sleep.

For more information about Relaxium®'s commitment to customer satisfaction and the high-quality ingredients used in Relaxium® Sleep, please visit www.tryrelaxium.com. To cancel subscriptions or inquire further, please visit help.relaxium.com or contact our customer support team.

About Relaxium®:

Relaxium® is a trusted provider of sleep and wellness products, dedicated to improving the quality of sleep and overall well-being. With a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction, Relaxium® offers a range of high-quality sleep aids designed to promote relaxation and support healthy sleep patterns.

