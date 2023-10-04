Relaxium® Sleep Reveals Refreshed Brand Identity to Spotlight Premium Relaxation Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium® Sleep, a pioneering leader in science-backed relaxation and sleep solutions, is thrilled to reveal a refreshed brand identity that exemplifies their commitment to product quality, holistic wellness, and restful comfort. This updated branding will be showcased across all consumer touchpoints.

"We're excited to unveil a look and feel that fully represents Relaxium's® values and mission," said Timea Ciliberti, CEO. "Every brand element was thoughtfully designed to evoke a sense of tranquility, vibrancy, and premium quality."

The color palette features calming hues of teal, blue, and green that reflect the relaxation and rejuvenation Relaxium® products provide. Vibrant sunset orange and gold tones communicate the energy and revitalization that customers can expect. Soothing slate gray offers a grounded, reliable feel.

Typography includes sleek, modern fonts for headlines and easy-to-read body copy that furthers the professional, science-backed personality of the brand. Imagery showcases serene environments, landscapes, and self-care activities that relate to Relaxium's® goal of optimal well-being.

Relaxium® also embraces a warm, trustworthy voice in messaging that blends knowledge and empathy. "Our confident yet compassionate tone resonates with customers seeking holistic health solutions," said Ciliberti. "We proudly serve as guides on their wellness journeys."

In addition to aesthetic updates, Relaxium® is thrilled to announce improvements to their e-commerce experience. "We've enhanced our website with detailed product information and a streamlined ordering system so customers can make informed decisions," Ciliberti remarked.

This top-to-bottom brand refresh cements Relaxium® as a leader in premium relaxation and sleep solutions. "Every touchpoint aims to evoke tranquility while building consumer trust," said Ciliberti. "We look forward to helping more people embark on journeys to improved well-being."

Discover Relaxium's® science-backed offerings and refreshed brand aesthetic at relaxium.com.

