Relaxium® Teams Up with Industry Leaders to Enhance Customer Experience and Ensure Consumer Rights

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium®, a trusted name in sleep solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with industry leaders to revolutionize the ordering process and prioritize consumer rights. With a commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction, Relaxium® is working tirelessly to bring an enhanced ordering experience to its valued customers.

As part of its ongoing dedication to providing the best possible service, Relaxium® is securing services of industry leaders to implement significant improvements to its ordering process. The focus is on simplifying the online sign-up process for customers who wish to try our free trial. By working with renowned experts, Relaxium® is developing an ordering system that combines ease of use with clear disclosures, ensuring customers have all the necessary information at their fingertips.

One of the key enhancements is the introduction of easy-to-read disclosures, which will provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of our products and subscription terms. We believe that transparency is crucial in building trust with our customers, and our collaboration with industry leaders allows us to deliver a simplified and transparent ordering experience.

In addition to improved disclosures, Relaxium® is committed to making the ordering process for the free trial as simple as possible. Our collaboration with industry leaders enables us to streamline the process, ensuring that customers can easily navigate through the steps to enjoy the benefits of Relaxium® Sleep. We understand the importance of a user-friendly interface, and our goal is to provide a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

To further enhance the customer experience, Relaxium® has already implemented its renowned customer success service hotline and help desk accessible 24/7 at help.relaxium.com. Our dedicated team of professionals is ready to provide assistance and address any questions or concerns our customers may have.

At Relaxium®, we believe that consumer rights are paramount. That's why our collaboration with industry leaders is focused on providing a cancellation mechanism that is clear and straightforward, ensuring that customers have full control over their subscriptions.

"We are thrilled to work with industry leaders who share our vision of prioritizing customer satisfaction and consumer rights," said Timea Ciliberti, Founder and CEO at Relaxium®. "By combining our expertise with their knowledge, we are confident that the enhanced ordering experience will exceed our customers' expectations."

For more information about Relaxium® and its commitment to customer satisfaction, please visit our website at https://help.relaxium.com/ or contact our customer support team via the toll-free number: 1-888-353-1205.

About Relaxium®:

Relaxium® is a trusted provider of premium sleep solutions, dedicated to helping individuals achieve restful and rejuvenating sleep. With a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction, Relaxium® offers effective and non-habit-forming sleep products that prioritize the well-being of its customers.

