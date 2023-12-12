Relay Fire and Safety acquires Metro Fire Inspection

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Fire & Safety ("Relay"), a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced today that it has acquired Metro Fire Inspections ("Metro"). Metro is a full-service fire protection company that offers maintenance, inspection, repair, and violation and deficiency services in all 5 boroughs of New York City, as well as Suffolk County and Nassau County. Metro marks Relay's second acquisition as the Company continues to expand its footprint into the New York metro area.            

Relay prides itself on the highest levels of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance to customers across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and New England. The company goes beyond compliance, focusing on partnerships and the highest level of service, while providing customers a simplified and dependable solution to managing all the fire protection and life safety systems in their commercial buildings.

"Relay Fire is a company that I trust because they share my values and code of ethics for saving lives and protecting property," said Metro owner, Rob Perper. "With Relay, we have a unique opportunity to blend our knowledge base with a technology-based platform that offers new product lines, is professional and rooted in best practices, and provides significant value for customers."

With more than 20 years of service across NYC and beyond, Metro's reputation combined with Relay's breadth and expertise will ensure customers continue to receive the highest levels of service in the Fire and Life Safety industry. All of Metro's employees retained their jobs in the acquisition to join the Relay Fire and Safety family.

"We are grateful to Rob Perper and the entire Metro family for their continued partnership throughout this process," said Chris Horan, CEO of Relay Fire and Safety. "We are committed to preserving the strong legacy these dedicated professionals built, and we recognize and respect their strong local presence."

About Relay Fire and Safety

Relay Fire and Safety is a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2023 through the combination of Advanced Fire Protection Systems and American Service Company, with over 100 years of history in the Fire and Life Safety industry. Relay takes a detailed and thorough approach to fire and life safety, going beyond compliance to give clients an unmatched level of customer service and tech-based control over their fire and life safety systems. Relay's team of experts serve 3 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and New England. Relay is headquartered in Baltimore, MD. Visit www.relaysafety.com for more information.

