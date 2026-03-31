Relay Launches Relay Capital: Unlocking Growth for Small Businesses

Relay launches Relay Capital, unlocking frictionless access to capital and uninhibited growth for small businesses.

Term loans is the first launch under Relay Capital, an emerging product line offering greater financial flexibility to business owners.

With term loans, Relay customers can prequalify based on their existing account activity, review offers online in minutes, and receive funds upon approval in as little as one to two business days.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay ("Relay Financial Technologies, Inc."), the small business banking1 and money management platform, today announced the launch of Relay Capital, bringing fast, flexible funding into the account where business owners already manage their finances. Customers can now prequalify for loans of $1,000 to $250,000 based simply on their Relay account activity.2 Loan applications are reviewed in minutes and if approved, businesses can see the funds land in their accounts in as little as one to two business days.

Term loans is Relay's first launch under Relay Capital, an emerging product line offering greater financial flexibility to business owners.

The launch of Relay Capital marks Relay's entrance into lending solutions. As the first feature launch, term loans give small businesses greater financial flexibility when they need it most.

The announcement comes after a recent survey by the Federal Reserve revealed a nation-wide rise in demand for business loans in 2026, partially driven by lower interest rates and higher spending.3 Yet for many small businesses, traditional lending options delay and complicate their money management. Lengthy applications, documentation requirements, and weeks-long approvals slow them down when they need to be nimble. And when loans are issued, they're often disconnected from the systems that owners use for day-to-day financial management. These traditional loan options make access to capital an obstacle course instead of fuel for growth.

According to a Relay survey of 1,000 U.S.-based small business owners, 94% indicated they are planning to grow in the year ahead. Owners cited venturing into new markets (38%), new product launches (36%), and hiring (33%) as key spending areas.4

Real estate investment company LS Funding Group used Relay Capital's term loans as a quick cash flow injection at a crucial time. "We are in the middle of a new acquisition and need to keep credit usage down," said owner Drew Hankins. "The quick application and funding were excellent. Exactly what we needed, when we needed it."

Relay Capital is the frictionless lending solution that meets owners where they are by giving them easy access to capital so they can seize growth opportunities wherever and whenever they appear.

"Most business owners have the vision for growth. The challenge is the upfront cost associated with it. Easy access to capital is the stepping stone they need to open their next location, launch a new product, or hire a key team member," said Yoseph West, Co-Founder and CEO of Relay. "Relay Capital is how we fuel those milestone growth moments for our customers. When small businesses can access the capital they need to grow, it's a win for our main streets and their communities."

With this launch, Relay strengthens its commitment to small business cash flow clarity by bringing access to capital into the same platform where owners already manage their day-to-day banking1, spending, and financial operations. This marks the latest step in the company's mission to equip self-made entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow and claim a larger share of the economic value they help create.

About Relay:

Relay is an online banking platform that puts business owners in complete control of their cash flow. By helping them clearly understand what they're earning, spending, and saving, Relay empowers entrepreneurs to reach peak profitability.

Disclaimer: Relay is a financial technology company and is not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services not related to Relay term loans provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply.

For more information, please visit www.relayfi.com

1Relay is a financial technology company and is not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services not related to Relay term loans provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply.

2 Relay Capital funding is provided by Fundbox, an external third-party provider, or its bank partner, Lead Bank. All financing is subject to credit approval of a completed application. Fundbox and its bank partners base loan eligibility on their respective credit and risk policies, applicable legal requirements, and other business considerations. Financing may not be available in all states and may be subject to local restrictions where applicable. All loans are subject to credit approval and applicable terms and conditions. Borrowing involves fixed repayment obligations and applicable interest and/or fees. Approval timing based on typical experience; actual decision and funding times may vary.

3Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, "Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices," January 2026, federalreserve.gov/data/sloos/sloos-202601.htm

4 Relay, "Cash Flow Compass," accessed March 19, 2026, relayfi.com/cash-flow-compass

SOURCE Relay Financial Inc.