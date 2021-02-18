Relay Network Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Network, "Relay", the leader in frictionless customer experiences that drive unmatched customer outcomes, today announced that the Relay SaaS communication platform hosted by Amazon Web Services and the Relay Internal Network in Radnor, Pennsylvania have achieved Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that these systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Relay in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Relay's mission is rooted in delivering frictionless customer experiences and to do so with security and compliance at the top of mind," said Steve Gillin, President at Relay. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest standards for security by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification, another milestone for Relay's focus on making security a pillar of our product and strategy."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Relay has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Relay Network

Relay is the leader in frictionless customer experiences that drive unmatched outcomes. Relay provides the only 1:1 customer experience (CX) channel, the Customer Feed, specifically developed to measurably improve education, support, engagement, customer satisfaction and lifetime value, while eliminating the friction inherent to other channels. Relay's CX solution is built on Relay IQ, a proprietary intelligence engine that informs and improves the user experience to drive better outcomes. Recognized by top industry analysts, Relay has served more than 100 industry-leading clients and 50 million end users across numerous verticals, including healthcare, insurance and financial services, and home services.

