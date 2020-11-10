Relay Network Expands Senior Leadership Team with Two Key Hires

Relay Network, the frictionless customer experience company, today announced two additions to the executive team. Tweet this

Derek Bluestone joins Relay as Chief Product Officer, responsible for leading product strategy, innovation and design. Bluestone has a 25-year product management track record, leading enterprise B2B software development with Billtrust, Nasdaq, Sungard Availability Services, Kenexa, Unisys, Fiberlink Communications, SecureWave and StratosWare.

Frank McAnally will serve as Chief Financial Officer, bringing an extensive background of more than 20 years of experience leading all aspects of the finance function within a technology company. McAnally joins Relay from Philadelphia-based start-up, InstaMed, where he was the Chief Financial Officer and helped lead the company to a successful strategic sale to JPMorgan Chase. Prior to InstaMed, McAnally was Chief Financial Officer of the Institutional and Wholesale business division of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), after its acquisition of SunGard Data Systems.

In December the company announced it had completed a $30 million growth capital investment from LLR Partners to accelerate innovation of its breakthrough CX channel, the Customer Feed, and growth within its primary vertical markets: healthcare, financial services and insurance. The addition of Bluestone and McAnally will further accelerate the growth and scale of the company. Gillin notes, "Nothing is more fun than scaling a high growth business and the most important ingredient is building the team that knows how to do it."

