Relay Payments Brings Its Fast and Convenient Diesel Fuel Payments to Maverik Stores

Drivers purchasing diesel fuel now have access to Relay's digital payments at Maverik's 86 locations (and growing) with commercial fueling lanes

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, has teamed up with Maverik – Adventure's First Stop, to offer fleets and commercial truck drivers an enhanced experience when paying for fuel.

Offering a completely digital fuel purchasing experience when paying directly at Maverik pumps, Relay helps drivers get back on the road quickly. Drivers also benefit from significant fuel discounts, with prices and route planning options conveniently listed in Relay's mobile app. In addition to the modern, efficient, and reliable diesel fuel payments experience now available at Maverik, Relay's network of truck drivers will also enjoy its delicious food, clean stops, incredible service, and great values in store.

"We continue to rapidly expand our diesel fuel solution, bringing our digital payments to more truck stops and convenience stores throughout the country," said Relay's CEO Ryan Droege. "This partnership gives our drivers additional options to seamlessly pay at the pump no matter their route. We're especially excited to partner with a brand like Maverik since they prioritize service and the truck driver customer experience in the same way we do."

When paying with Relay, fleets will be able to utilize Relay's negotiated discount or retain any pre-negotiated discounts they've put in place with Maverik. Additional benefits include Relay's contactless technology, route planning, controls, transparent fees, and access to Relay's 24/7 U.S.-based customer support.

"Maverik is committed to delivering the best experience to our over-the-road customers on their road trip adventure," said Kerby Cate, Director of Commercial Fuels Marketing at Maverik. "Teaming up with Relay allows our current commercial customers to take advantage of its digital and convenient product, while also inviting Relay's driver network, who may be new to Maverik, to enjoy our best-in-class locations and save at the pump."

Relay first introduced its digital payment solution in 2019 to eliminate long delays that forced drivers to wait hours for payment approvals and authorizations at warehouses. Fleets eagerly adopted the industry-leading platform, gaining increases to hours of service as well as efficiencies throughout the supply chain. Relay's payment network has continued to expand rapidly, allowing fleets nationwide to make seamless over-the-road payments. Today, Relay is trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops.

For more information about Relay Payments or to download the mobile app, visit relaypayments.com . For more information about Maverik and to find nearby locations, visit maverik.com .

About Relay Payments

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is a fintech company building a digital payment network for the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cards, cash, and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Maverik, J.B. Hunt, the Pilot Company, AMBEST, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide modern, secure, and reliable over-the-road transactions. Headquartered in Atlanta with more than 150 team members, Relay has won several awards for its product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

About Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures in more than 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire™ food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and awesome values on fuel, drinks, and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made, gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, toasted-subs, cookies, and coffee blends from around the world. For more information, visit maverik.com , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube . To save on every gallon of gas, earn free stuff, and get great deals with an Adventure Club card™ or a Nitro™ card, join the club by downloading the mobile app .

