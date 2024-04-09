Relay Payments celebrates inspiring truck drivers with annual Haul of Fame contest

The 2024 Haul of Fame features celebrity judges including NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon and trucking influencers Timothy Dooner and Clarissa Rankin

Two winners receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Atlanta race weekend in September and free fuel

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the logistics and trucking industry, today opened its second annual Haul of Fame contest, which honors inspiring truck drivers and their contributions to the trucking industry. The contest will recognize two winners with an array of prizes, including a trip to the NASCAR race weekend in Atlanta Sept. 6th-8th, just ahead of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Applications are now open at relaypayments.com/haul-of-fame .

This year, a panel of judges will help select two Haul of Fame winners. Judges include:

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon , four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

, four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Timothy Dooner , the award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves ' WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

podcaster FreightWaves Clarissa Rankin , one of the most well-known female truck drivers, CDL school owner and TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers who advocates for women in trucking

CDL Ryan Droege , CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments

Relay Payments serves as a primary sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team.

"Our nation's professional truck drivers have always been big supporters of NASCAR, and I'm honored to serve as a judge for this year's Haul of Fame contest," said Gordon. "Relay's sponsorship of the No.24 team helps highlight the relationship between the trucking industry and racing. Haul of Fame is another great way to celebrate truck drivers and the important role they play."

"I'm always willing to help promote the critical work our nation's truck drivers perform," said Dooner. "Plus, I love me some NASCAR, so it was a no-brainer to volunteer my time for the Haul of Fame."

Now in its second year, the Haul of Fame contest includes more prizes and more time to nominate candidates. Applications are open now, and anyone can nominate a truck driver who they feel has made substantial contributions to the trucking industry. Last year's nominations included career fleet drivers who always went the extra mile, independent owner-operators who mentored others, and drivers who advocated for the profession, whether it be to promote more inclusivity, safety, or appreciation for the role.

"Drivers know that trucking is hard work! And it's even harder for women and people of color," said Rankin. "I'm going to ask all my followers to nominate drivers who go above and beyond all day, everyday. This is going to be fun, and I'm honored to be a judge to celebrate my fellow drivers!"

The application process is as follows:

Nominations open April 9th - June 30th

Public voting for 15 finalists from July 3rd - July 31st

Five finalists announced on Aug . 1st

Aug Celebrity judging takes place Aug . 1st - Aug . 6th

Aug Aug Winners announced on Sept. 3rd

The two Haul of Fame winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where they'll have the opportunity to meet Byron and participate in a behind-the-scenes Hendrick Motorsports race day experience. The truck drivers will also be featured on Freightwaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!? podcast with Timothy Dooner and receive $250 in their Relay account to use for fuel.

"We're excited to sponsor Hendrick Motorsports once again, and we wanted to make sure that celebrating truck drivers is a cornerstone of our partnership," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "That's why this year's Haul of Fame contest is even bigger. We can't wait to read through all the nominations!"

To nominate a truck driver who has made significant contributions to the trucking industry, please visit relaypayments.com/haul-of-fame . This year's application process allows for submissions in various formats, including video testimonials.

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. It is a proud sponsor of NASCAR and William Byron from Hendrick Motorsports for 2024. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

Media Contact:

Hela Sheth

678-938-1318

[email protected]

SOURCE Relay Payments