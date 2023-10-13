Relay Payments supports the Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet in recognition of fallen veterans

News provided by

Relay Payments

13 Oct, 2023, 08:59 ET

Owner-operators who help move the mission will be able to offset their fuel costs thanks to Relay's contribution

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the logistics and trucking industries, is proud to support Wreaths Across America for the second consecutive year. The company is donating $5,000 worth of diesel fuel to offset costs for owner-operators participating in the organization's Honor Fleet, comprised of hundreds of professional drivers and carriers who volunteer their time and trucks to deliver wreaths to honor our nation's fallen heroes. Relay is also contributing an additional $20,000 in fuel discounts for the organization's thank-you gift bags for Honor Fleet drivers.

Continue Reading
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron offers a message of support for Wreaths Across America.
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron offers a message of support for Wreaths Across America.

"We are forever grateful to our country's veterans and their families who have given the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "It's an honor and a privilege to support drivers of the Honor Fleet as they contribute their own time and equipment to distribute wreaths across the country."

In 2022, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed more than 2.7 million veterans' wreaths on the headstones of service members at 3,702 participating locations. This was accomplished with the support of more than 5,000 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and in-kind donations from the transportation industry. This year's wreath-laying ceremonies will be the organization's largest effort to date, thanks to the generosity of companies like Relay and those who participate in the Honor Fleet.

"This year, our transportation partners will assist us in delivering close to three million sponsored veterans' wreaths to be placed on the headstones of our fallen heroes all over the country on December 16," said Courtney George, Manager of Transportation and Industry Relations, Wreaths Across America. "We're grateful to Relay for their support of our Honor Fleet drivers, who are giving back in recognition of the sacrifice our veterans make everyday."

Wreaths Across America encourages local residents to greet the drivers with signs and flags as veterans' wreaths are being delivered, as it is a chance to thank the professional drivers and the Gold Star Families, military, first responders, and local volunteers supporting the mission.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. For more information about Relay, visit www.relaypayments.com.

About Relay Payments
Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, AMBEST, J.B. Hunt, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com.

Media Contact:
Hela Sheth
678-938-1318
[email protected]

SOURCE Relay Payments

Also from this source

Relay Payments integrates with McLeod Software, enabling carriers and brokers to streamline digital payments

Relay Payments integrates with McLeod Software, enabling carriers and brokers to streamline digital payments

New partnership allows fleets to integrate Relay's digital payments into McLeod's TMS, improving driver experiences and back office operations...
Partnership between PURE, Relay Payments, and Amous TMS reduces fuel fraud and modernizes fleet operations

Partnership between PURE, Relay Payments, and Amous TMS reduces fuel fraud and modernizes fleet operations

With a focus on technology, efficiency, and security for fleets and drivers, PURE Freight Lines LTD, an award-winning logistics and transportation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.