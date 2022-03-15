Relay selects Relativity6 for its NAICS prediction technology

Relativity6 will predict business' NAICS codes for Relay to assist Relay in creating smarter, streamlined insurance. Tweet this

Alan Ringvald, President and CEO at Relativity6 commented: "Relay is a great partner for us. We both understand the impact of accuracy and speed on the insurance transaction and that risk classification is one of the most important pieces of information when it comes to underwriting. We couldn't be more excited to work with Relay on advancing the future of commercial insurance."

As more accurate and real-time company data continues to prove its value in industries across the global economy, Relativity6 and Relay are thrilled to partner to bring better and more innovative solutions to their customers.

About Relay

With Relay, brokers drastically increase their close rates by securing and comparing quotes and creating winning proposals faster, for both renewal and new business. Relay is the single-entry multi-carrier comparative-rating solution that can handle all P&C lines, across all mediums including both instant ("API") and email quoting, at any level of complexity. Relay facilitates billions in bound coverage across insurance and reinsurance annually. With an exponentially growing client base in North America, Relay also counts among the few Lloyd's accredited London market e-platforms. Visit www.relayplatform.com or email [email protected] for more information.

About Relativity6

Relativity6 is a software company out of MIT that helps organizations better search and classify businesses through Artificial Intelligence and natural language processing. For more information, please visit www.relativity6.com.

