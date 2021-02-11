RelayiQ Launches New Hyperautomation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RelayiQ, a no-code, solution-rich, action-inspiring hyperautomation platform, unveils its new Action Delivery Engine (ADE) designed to greatly simplify and expand the use of hyperautomation applications in organizational decision making.

"The traditional enterprise relationship with data is broken. Dashboards and reporting are not enough, and organizations are struggling with how to move beyond this traditional paradigm. RelayiQ fills the glaring gap between AI aspiration and AI realization. Our unique, consumer-like platform massively simplifies the experience of building, deploying, and distributing AI-powered, hyperautomation applications to your workforce." Brian Borack, General Manager, RelayiQ

RelayiQ creates a new paradigm, by automating data-driven actions, and acting as a nexus, or orchestration hub, for the many analytics and automation tools that organizations have invested in to date. This pivot from "showing" to "doing" and from "pictures" to "actions" empowers employees to become more efficient and effective in their daily work, in real time. RelayiQ's unique bottom-up approach to hyperautomation solves the big problem that exists around the lack of adoption of data and automation to drive intelligent decision making within organizations.

RelayiQ is also excited to announce the integration with Yolk, also an Astreya affiliate. Yolk's unique combination of Virtual Support Assistants, No-Code Automation and ML-Powered Knowledge Management provides an important automation enhancement to the RelayiQ ADE platform.

With this partnership, and the added built-in automation capability it brings, RelayiQ is dramatically changing the existing business analytics model. Instead of expecting people to monitor and mine dashboards for insights, RelayiQ allows you to detect important data outliers and provide prescriptive notifications containing the actions needed to address key business metrics. With RelayiQ, you utilize and leverage intelligent automation, instead of being replaced by it.

The power of the RelayiQ ADE platform is that it empowers organization's to develop their own algorithms, that can contain simple to complex logic, that are then easily packaged into no-code apps. These apps are then made available across the enterprise using a private consumer oriented marketplace where the workforce can subscribe to the detection and automation processes that benefit them most.

To learn more about RelayiQ's, no-code action-inspiring hyperautomation solution, schedule a demo today

About RelayiQ

RelayiQ, an Astreya affiliate, has spent the last five years changing the way businesses think about their data. The company was founded by industry veterans that were tired of BI solutions that led to dead end results by relying solely on dashboards and reports., As a result, they built a sophisticated next generation hyperautomation platform designed to create a new way for businesses to operate, by empowering them to use their data to drive intelligent action in real time to deliver real business results, where and when it matters.

