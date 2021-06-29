Relays Market Size to Reach USD 9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 6.34% | SpendEdge

Jun 29, 2021, 11:10 ET

The Relays market is poised to grow by USD 9 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6.34% during the forecast period. 

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Relays suppliers listed in this report:
This Relays procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd
  • Omron Corp.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.

Related Reports on Electrical Components Include:

  1. Solar Panels- Forecast and Analysis: The solar panels will grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
  2. Contact Center Infrastructure Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide customized services, system capable of call blending, capability to improve end-user customer experience, and real-time reporting.
  3. Electric Car Chargers - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The electric car chargers will grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

