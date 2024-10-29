RELEASE: KHANNA, DR. CLYBURN REED HOST INAUGURAL SILICON VALLEY HBCU TECH SUMMIT AT CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2024, Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), hosted the inaugural Silicon Valley HBCU Tech Summit at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

The summit brought together executive staff and students from HBCUs in the Southeast, National Pan-Hellenic Council members, and executives from top Silicon Valley tech companies, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, and Dell. The event focused on announcing scholarships, job opportunities, and financial support for HBCU students, as well as building public-private partnerships with universities.

"I was thrilled to host this tech summit with Dr. Clyburn Reed at Claflin University and bring together the presidents of HBCUs and leading tech companies. This summit was about more than just conversations; it was about securing real commitments and building partnerships to bring opportunities, jobs, and investment to the South. HBCUs have a long-standing legacy of excellence in education and talent development, and this summit is just the start of a pipeline for students to access cutting-edge tech careers. Together, we can empower communities that have too often been overlooked and left behind to thrive in this digital era," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

SCRC Federal Co-Chair, Dr. Clyburn Reed recognizes that "HBCUs have always been beacons of excellence, hope, and opportunity, preparing students to excel and lead in every career field. This inaugural HBCU Tech Summit is a testament to the strength of intentional collaboration between HBCUs and the tech industry. Together, we are creating places and spaces where students will thrive, ensuring that communities in the Southeast thrive in this tech-driven economy. I was honored to co-host this event and look forward to the transformative impact these partnerships will have for our campuses, for our students and for our region."

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack, who advocated for the event, called it a "kickoff for what we can achieve collectively," highlighting the success of the gathering.

Tech executives echoed the importance of these partnerships. Lisa Jackson, Apple's VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, stressed Apple's commitment to HBCUs, citing ongoing partnerships like the PROPEL Center. Amit Zavery, Google Cloud VP, highlighted Google's dedication to building meaningful careers for HBCU students. Fred Humphries, Corporate VP at Microsoft, noted Microsoft's investments in HBCU innovation, while Bob Feiner, SVP at Dell, pointed out the need to widen recruitment nets for diverse tech talent.

Freada Kapor Klein, Ph.D., Co-Chair, Kapor Center, National Board of Directors, NAACP, praised the event for its role in fostering opportunities for diverse talent, calling it a step forward in ensuring tech reflects the communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to see the HBCU Tech Summit bring Silicon Valley's leading tech companies to HBCUs, representing a step forward in expanding access and creating opportunities for diverse talent to thrive in tech by fostering partnerships and opening doors for HBCU students. It's going to take initiatives like this to ensure that talent from HBCUs are given the chance to lead and innovate in this rapidly evolving field," said Jay Lundy, Managing Director, NAACP Capital.

SOURCE Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)