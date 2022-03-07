Release Liners Market Size to Grow by USD 37.58 billion | 41% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The report identifies technology developments in labeling as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Advances in technology are increasing the scope of the label by making it a portal for information such as downloadable product details and ingredient information, along with coupons and promotional offers. In addition, these advances allow companies to track items across the supply chain and enable fast and accurate inventory management. Another key factor driving the global release liners market growth is the increasing demand for labels, owing mostly to increased demand from the packaged foods sector.

However, one of the key challenges to the global release liners market growth is the availability of substitutes in the market. Packaging printing, which includes direct printing on the product package, also poses a challenge to the market for linerless labels. Printing on the package lowers the cost of raw materials such as paper, as well as the two-step printing process and label application. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus in the forecast years.

The Release Liners Market is segmented by Type (Paper and Film) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The paper type segment held the largest release liners market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high demand for paper-based-release liners, as most films are derived from petroleum and crude oil feedstock and have low natural degradability. In terms of Geography, 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan are the key markets for release liners market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in the packaging sector and increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors will facilitate the release liners market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The release liners market covers the following areas:

Technavio categorizes the global release liners market as a part of the global paper packaging industry. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the release liners market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Release Liners Market Sizing

Release Liners Market Forecast

Release Liners Market Analysis



Vendor Analysis and Companies Mentioned

The release liners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market. Companies such as Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj offer release liners, which have the performance characteristics to withstand demanding environmental and converting conditions.

Few companies classified as strong and dominant players covered in the report are:

3M Co.

Co. Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

delfortgroup AG

DuPont Teijin Films

Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG

FUJIKO Co. Ltd.

Glatfelter Corp.

Inteplast Group

Laufenberg GmbH

LINTEC Corp.

Loparex International BV

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Mondi Group

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Neenah Inc.

Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

Siliconature Spa

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Xinfeng Group

Release Liners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 37.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, delfortgroup AG, DuPont Teijin Films, Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG, FUJIKO Co. Ltd., Glatfelter Corp., Inteplast Group, Laufenberg GmbH, LINTEC Corp., Loparex International BV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Neenah Inc., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Siliconature Spa, UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Xinfeng Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Exhibit 94: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 97: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Segment focus

10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 99: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 102: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.6 Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 104: Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

10.7 LINTEC Corp.

Exhibit 107: LINTEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: LINTEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: LINTEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: LINTEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Loparex International BV

Exhibit 111: Loparex International BV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Loparex International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Loparex International BV - Key offerings

10.9 Mondi Group

Exhibit 114: Mondi Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: Mondi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Mondi Group - Key news



Exhibit 117: Mondi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Mondi Group - Segment focus

10.10 Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Exhibit 119: Nan Ya Plastics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nan Ya Plastics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Nan Ya Plastics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Nan Ya Plastics Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Polyplex Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Polyplex Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Polyplex Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Exhibit 126: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio