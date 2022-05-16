Release of Long-Awaited Sequel to Beloved Romance Series

Olivia Castillo confronts a 503-year-old multi-generational curse in her second book Daughter of the Boricua.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning author, Olivia Castillo, releases her second book interweaving ancestral bonds, curses, and love in the historical turn of the century Puerto Rico.

Castillo continues to offer her unique voice with her newest release Daughter of the Boricua, sequel to historical romance, Song of the Boricua.

"It is in your destiny that the wrongs of our people be righted. That which you have questioned, I now answer: go, and fulfill your destiny." Excerpt From Daughter of the Boricua Olivia Castillo Books are my inspiration, writers my heroes ." - Olivia Castillo

This sweeping novel continues the story of a cursed bloodline spanning three generations of women during Spain occupied Puerto Rico, and modern-day America.

Daughter of the Boricua continues to enlighten and educate the reader as we follow these three women—Isabella, direct descendent of Aztec princess Isabella Moctezuma; Liani, a Taíno torn between love and family; Josephine, daughter of Isabella, afraid to love but finding herself caught between love or career.

Will they triumph against the curse or die in the storm of the century?

Olivia Castillo is a New York native. After going to the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, she went on to study graphic design at Otis Parson's College in Los Angeles. Along with being an entrepreneur, she is the mother of three children, and grandmother of two. When not writing or spending time with her family, she travels the world and paints. She appeared on the Emmy winning "Kelly Talk Show" and the Podcast, The Soul Suite, with Marcus Noel. Daughter of the Boricua is her second novel.

Website: https://www.oliviacastillo.org

Phone: 949-505-2959

Email: [email protected]

Olivia Castillo is available for interviews.

SOURCE Olivia Castillo