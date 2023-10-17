RELECTRO enlists Capital Growth Partners to propel strategic growth initiatives

TELFORD, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RELECTRO, a distinguished leader in mobile device lifecycle repair services along with IT asset disposition (ITAD) and a steadfast commitment to sustainable device management, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Capital Growth Partners, a renowned professional business advisory firm specializing in the mobility and technology sector.

Capital Growth Partners embodies a profound expertise in the mobility and technology space, coupled with a proven track record of guiding companies towards growth and success. Their comprehensive range of services, including strategic consulting, market insights, and a robust industry network, positions them as the ideal partner consultant to support RELECTRO's strategic expansion.

Brian Itterly, CEO of RELECTRO, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to enlist the support of Capital Growth Partners, whose deep expertise in the mobility and technology space perfectly complements our mission of delivering sustainable, secure, and cost-effective Mobile Device repair and ITAD lifecycle services. Together, we anticipate expanding our reach, elevating the levels of our service excellence, and driving a positive change within the industry."

Capital Growth Partners' president, Bob Lafon, shares in the enthusiasm, adding, "This partnership exemplifies the power of synergy within the mobile device lifecycle management sector. RELECTRO's unwavering commitment to responsible and sustainable mobile device lifecycle management harmonizes seamlessly with our mission of helping businesses thrive in the continually evolving mobile technology landscape."

As RELECTRO invests in this strategic growth journey, the collaboration with Capital Growth Partners demonstrates their shared vision. Together, they aim to empower school districts, businesses, and other organizations to maximize the value of their technology assets while minimizing their environmental impact and sustainability goals.

For additional information about RELECTRO and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.RELECTRO.com. For Capital Growth Partners, please visit CapitalGrowthPartners.net.

SOURCE Relectro