Relentless Digital Named to Inc. Business Media's Vet100 List

Proud to stand among the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in America.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relentless Digital has been named to the annual Vet100 list —a compilation of the nation's fastest growing veteran-owned businesses. The ranking, created in partnership with Inc. Business Media and Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

"Earning a place on the Vet100 list reinforces what we've believed since day one—that the same principles that drive success in the military apply in business: discipline, teamwork, and relentless execution," said Josh Crouch, CEO and founder of Relentless Digital. "Our growth is the direct result of helping contractors dominate their local markets through data-driven marketing and automation."

"From high-tech startups to fast-growing logistics companies to government contractors who keep us safe and support our troops, veteran-run companies play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. At Inc., we are proud to partner with the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families to celebrate outstanding veteran founders and the significant and often unsung contributions they make to our economy and communities. Their resilience and public mindedness is an inspiration to us all," said Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief.

"The Vet100 list reflects the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives many of our nation's veterans and military families," said Raymond Toenniessen, Deputy Executive Director for the D'Aniello Institute "These business owners are building companies that employ thousands, stimulate local economies, and give back in meaningful ways. At the D'Aniello IVMF, we're proud to be part of their journey by providing education, resources, and a community that continues to grow stronger each year."

Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at IVMF's Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, TX.

For more information on the Vet100 list, visit: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/vet100/

About Relentless Digital

Relentless Digital stands out in the digital landscape because of our unwavering commitment to home services, stemming from our first hand involvement and deep-rooted experience in the industry. We pride ourselves on "The Relentless Digital Way" - a proven process that consistently delivers measurable results for our clients. Furthermore, we are not just a service provider; we form strategic partnerships with our clients, offering them invaluable business intelligence while maintaining a boutique feel, ensuring personalized attention and tailored strategies for every unique business need. To learn more about Relentless Digital, visit us at https://www.relentless-digital.com/

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. IVMF helps service members, veterans, and their families ease their post-transition into communities and prepares them for successful careers and business ownership. IVMF has supported over 240,000 veterans and military families to date. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow on social media.

SOURCE Relentless Digital