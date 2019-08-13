RELENTLESS Takes New Approach to Early Stage Tech Investing

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RELENTLESS Management Group (berelentless.com), owned by Alex Minicucci, lifelong San Luis Obispo, CA resident and experienced entrepreneur known for previous INC5000 success SMS Masterminds, is taking a new approach to helping tech companies succeed.

"Although most tech companies fail, our mission is to see more great companies succeed, they simply need the right support," explains Minicucci.

RELENTLESS provides experience and resources for virtually everything a tech company needs to grow quickly and efficiently, such as: engineering, client retention and sales.

"The traditional tech world asks someone with a great idea to instantly know how to run a company. Most entrepreneurs have little to no business experience. Engineers are supposed to hire and train sales reps or handle payroll. However, no amount of money helps eliminates the waste of time, frustration, and risk associated with a founder trying to put these infrastructure pieces together." The solution, per Minicucci, is RELENTLESS, his company's focus - a "ready-made team" to help tech companies take their product to the masses.

RELENTLESS provides experience and resources for virtually everything a tech company needs to grow quickly and efficiently, such as: engineering, client retention and sales.

"We have all of the critical resources needed to help entrepreneurs succeed, including a fully-staffed sales center to do sales and lead generation. Our talented management team oversees guides entrepreneurs and provides resources. We can build landing pages, promotional videos, and automated follow up campaigns, all within days, not weeks or months. We typically deliver sales or leads for less than 50% of industry average cost, without any of the building/hiring/management expense or time."

The last piece – capital. RELENTLESS is looking to build a network of high net worth investors or angel-friendly groups to bring to their companies when the need arises.

Those interested in learning more about RELENTLESS' services or about becoming an investor in a tech company should contact RELENTLESS at 219839@email4pr.com.

ABOUT RELENTLESS

RELENTLESS is a full-service investment group focused on growth stage software companies. We do more than just invest dollars, we implement proven strategies to take the business to the next level. We also provide necessary services that most early-stage companies struggle to implement, such as: admin/corporate governance, DevOps and engineering, strategic partnership development, and most importantly, SALES. We have a full team ready to build an entire SALES platform including CRM, landing pages, sales automation, all powered by our inside sales team of over 35 people.

Media Contact:

Alex Minicucci, CEO

RELENTLESS Management Group, LLC

219839@email4pr.com

844-245-7048

SOURCE RELENTLESS Management Group

Related Links

http://berelentless.com

