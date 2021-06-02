Relequint Announces Cara Posey as New SVP of Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relequint, a B2B Growth Agency, announced today that Cara Posey has joined the leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Growth Strategy. Most recently the founder and Chief Marketing Officer for Artemis CMO, Cara has a long history as a B2B marketer for industries including software, healthcare, corporate training, government, and more.

Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Ran Mullins, added, "I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Cara. She is a seasoned marketer with deep B2B and inbound marketing experience. Her work with clients will propel their businesses forward. As we are scaling through 2021 and into 2022, Cara is critical to Relequint's growth strategy."

Relequint announced a brand evolution earlier this year following their five year anniversary, the agency has been focused on growth marketing to meet the goal-driven needs of B2B clients in technology, healthcare, and manufacturing. This work is centered around Relequint's Growth Catalyst Framework™ that focuses on marketing automation, inbound marketing, content marketing, persona development, branding, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and social media advertising.

"Relequint is the only agency I've encountered that guarantees sales qualified leads for clients who follow a proven framework. The team is full of dedicated experts and I look forward to growing the business with Ran," said Cara Posey.

During her career, Cara has achieved breakthrough results for startup, midsize, Fortune 500, and Fortune 100 companies. She holds a Master's Degree from Carnegie Mellon University and has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and communications.

For more information on Relequint, visit www.relequint.com .

Relequint is a full-service digital agency providing inbound marketing for business-to-business clients seeking growth. At Relequint we focus on driving highly qualified sales opportunities. We've developed a repeatable and scalable process for bringing large opportunities to B2B companies through a highly architected sales funnel and content process. Our programs leverage advertising, marketing and sales in a multi-faceted approach that addresses all stages of the buyer's journey. We change and adapt the process into a consistent return on investment by implementing insights as new inbound workflows and formulas. Visit www.relequint.com and follow Relequint on LinkedIn .

