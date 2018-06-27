Relevance International CEO And Founder Suzanne Rosnowski Named Forbes Agency Council Member

"Forbes is one of the most iconic media companies in the world. It's an honor to join its Council and be able to share my professional experiences with like-minded individuals who understand the landscape in which we work every day," Rosnowski said. "It is a very exciting time in the industry and it's a privilege to be given this platform to discuss issues affecting communications today."

Forbes Agency Council is a highly-selective organization whose members are selected based on their depth and diversity of experience. Rosnowski, who opened Relevance New York in 2012 and has since built a global affiliate network, expanded the company with a second location in London last year, rebranding as Relevance International. The agency boasts a clientele that includes some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands in real estate, hospitality, travel, design luxury goods and corporate PR, and recently added a digital division to its services.

Relevance International has already become one of the fastest growing and highly acclaimed public relations and brand-building firms in New York. Named by PR News as one of the "Top 15 To Watch" nationally, Suzanne is a strategic and creative force, industry connector and influencer.

She directs the big picture and creative public relations strategy for the firm's various accounts. She is a trusted advisor with over 18 years of experience, who has handled crisis communications for some of the most challenging situations and some of the most prominent names in the industry. She has advised some of the biggest names in lifestyle brands, including real estate, hospitality and luxury goods. Her innovative campaigns have directly led to increases in clients' business, top-tier media features and first-of-their-kind, award-winning strategic partnerships.

Formerly a partner and owner at Quinn, Suzanne helped run and grow the firm and oversaw the real estate division for a decade. Suzanne has been recognized by Bulldog Reporter with a "Gold Award for Excellence in Public Relations and Publicity" for the "Best Company Positioning/Branding." Her partnerships and creative ideas have put clients on the map, generated social media wildfires and produced the highest level of press coverage.

Suzanne is a highly sought-after speaker. Most recently, Suzanne has been tapped to speak at the Wharton School of Business on Women Entrepreneurship. She has served on the advisory board and is a frequent speaker at the Real Estate Weekly Women's Forum. She is also tapped to speak frequently to the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY); REMarTech (Real Estate Marketing and Technology Academy); Certified Real Estate Advisors at the esteemed Touro Grad School of Business; and Greenpearl's Annual Real Estate Expo. Real Estate Weekly named her one of the "Top 25 Rising Stars to Watch" early in her career.

Suzanne is world traveler, passionate about delivering global press results, and practicing international consulting. She conducted PR for a program of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Washington, D.C. where she helped produce press results for government officials in the U.S. and Asia. She also worked at GYMR, a healthcare PR firm in Washington D.C., where she worked on large-scale awareness campaigns to affect change. Suzanne began her career at Laykin Communications in Hong Kong, China. Suzanne graduated from the EW Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. Through her activity in the Global Leadership Center, where she remains on the Board, she became a specialist in international business.

Relevance International is a premier, full-service public relations, brand-building and social media agency with offices in New York and London. Passionate about delivering strategic results and generating media coverage through industry firsts and innovative PR campaigns, Relevance International is ideally positioned to help its clients reach target audiences and markets, globally. Specialising in commercial & residential real estate, design, luxury, hospitality and corporate communications, the firm brings together over 100 years of collective leadership team experience. www.relevanceinternational.com

