Relevance Ventures Earns Second Consecutive Placement on Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevance Ventures , the pioneering Native American-owned venture capital firm based in Nashville, is thrilled to announce its inclusion on Inc. Magazine's prestigious 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list for the second consecutive year. This accolade underscores Relevance Ventures' unwavering commitment to empowering entrepreneurs in navigating the many challenges of being a founder and fostering collaborative partnerships within the health, wellness, & beauty sectors.

The final list recognizes 218 firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth.

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

Drawing upon decades of investment expertise, Relevance Ventures offers its founders a well-defined and actionable roadmap to success. As a testament to the firm's dedicated commitment to impactful investments, two portfolio companies have expressed their resounding support, further endorsing Relevance Ventures' inclusion in the 2023 Founder-Friendly list.

"As a two-time founder with multiple fundraises under my belt, I have worked with many different VC's over the past decade. Relevance tops the list as one of the most collaborative and value-add investors I've ever worked with; from supporting on talent recruitment to navigating challenging business issues, they to rise to the occasion at every turn. I'm incredibly proud to have them on our cap table," added Patrick Herning, Co-Founder & CEO of Thirteen Lune.

Thirteen Lune, a notable 2023 Relevance portfolio addition, is an inclusive beauty e-commerce platform designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands created by BIPOC founders that resonate with people of all colors. The company is focused on addressing racial inequity in the beauty industry and uniquely responds to the demand for Black beauty products.

"It gives me so much joy to hear that Relevance is being recognized for something I value so highly about working with them and it couldn't be more well-deserved! Through the ups and downs of running a start-up, Dean, Cameron and the entire team have been right there with me providing tangible support, connections and guidance. They truly stand out as people who care about their impact in the world and I'm so grateful to have them in my corner," noted Chelsie Rae Lee, Founder & CEO of Caroo.

As a longstanding portfolio company, Caroo stands as a testament to Relevance Ventures' commitment to advancing innovative and impactful ventures. Caroo is a recognition intelligence platform that empowers companies with valuable insights into their employee base, enabling personalized and meaningful employee recognition.

"This recognition reaffirms our dedication to being more than mere financial backers. At Relevance Ventures we are steadfast partners, allies, and ardent champions of the visionary entrepreneurs we stand beside. We don't stand idly by to deploy capital; we roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty when founders need it most. We understand that a founder's road can be a lonely journey, and when we sign on, we commit to becoming true stakeholders of the brand, working with the founders to add value every step of the way," said Dean Newton, Relevance Ventures' Chairman and General Partner. "Thirteen Lune exemplifies our commitment to elevating diverse founders, promoting a more accessible and representative beauty industry while driving exceptional growth with amazing forward-thinking vision. Likewise, Caroo is a uniquely innovative platform that transforms employee engagement and corporate gifting, embodying creativity and care, and offering a marketplace curated from largely BIPOC and women-owned companies. Both investments illustrate our commitment to supporting visionary entrepreneurs who drive significant positive impacts in their respective industries."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

The November 2023 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31.

About Relevance Ventures

Relevance Ventures is one of the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firms in the United States. With over $115 million under management, Relevance Ventures specializes in providing strategic venture assistance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony, balance, and a positive communal impact while delivering above-market returns. The firm's focus areas include health, wellness, & beauty, identifying founders with solid business plans poised to make significant societal impact. Founded by brothers, Cameron and Dean Newton, Relevance Ventures is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with hubs in New York, Charlotte, and Atlanta. Visit: www.RelevanceVentures.com.

