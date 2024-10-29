Relevance Ventures Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors For The Third Year in a Row

Highlighting the private equity, venture capital, and lenders supporting founder-led companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevance Ventures "Relevance," the nation's first independently-owned Native American venture capital firm that backs entrepreneurs tackling the greatest health and disease challenges impacting human sustainability, is proud to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list , honoring the private equity, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. This year marks the third straight year Relevance has been recognized, emphasizing the dedication to its portfolio companies.

The prestigious list celebrates the investors who believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

"Being recognized once by Inc. as a founder-friendly investor was an honor, but being named three years in a row is truly one of our firm's crowning achievements," added Dean Newton, general partner and chairman of Relevance Ventures. "With a focus on health and wellness in our portfolio, we seek out like-minded founders who want to create lasting change, which takes a firm partnership and unwavering support through good times and bad. This award further validates our commitment to the success of our portfolio and underscores the thorough process we conduct to form collaborative relationships with our investment partners."

An example of Relevance's dedication to its portfolio is its support of Rootine , for which Relevance led the Series-A in 2022 . In the past year, Relevance has continued to provide capital and counsel, helping Rootine launch its new adaptogen powder drink line. Another notable portfolio company is Alleyoop , a leading cruelty-free beauty brand. Relevance assisted Alleyoop with more than an investment, supporting the executive team with investor introductions during their recent fundraising round.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake. The November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29.

About Relevance Ventures

Relevance Ventures is one of the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firms in the United States. With over $80 million under management, the firm backs some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs tackling the most pressing problems in human sustainability as it pertains to health. The firm's human sustainability investment thesis is centered around physical health, mental health and access or democratization of the technologies goods and services focused on physical and mental health. Relevance was founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, Relevance Ventures and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee with a presence in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Portland and Santa Fe. For more information, visit https://www.relevanceventures.com/ .

