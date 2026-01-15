Relevant Health Helps Health Brands Reach New Heights

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Health is a full-service growth partner built exclusively for health and wellness brands operating at scale. Based in Los Angeles, the company works with established businesses facing paid media scrutiny, compliance pressure, and payment friction as revenue climbs into the eight-figure range and beyond. Many of the company's clients generate more than $10 million annually and operate in regulated categories that most providers stop supporting once risk increases.

The company brings marketing, payment processing, and web development together under one operation. This structure allows for faster campaign launches and infrastructure built to handle sustained demand. Instead of stitching vendors together after problems arise, Relevant Health creates systems designed to run smoothly as volume grows.

Relevant Health's digital marketing efforts include PPC, email marketing, and targeted cross-platform advertising campaigns, backed by direct-response copy written to convert within each platform's guardrails. Performance is measured by longevity as much as lift, so accounts remain active and spend scales responsibly. As a result, performance holds over time.

Payment processing is handled directly. Relevant Health boards and manages accounts for CBD brands, nutraceutical companies, affiliate-driven businesses, dental practices, gyms, telemedicine platforms, and HRT/TRT clinics. Chargeback exposure and regulatory overlap are addressed early, allowing revenue to flow uninterrupted as businesses grow.

Web design and development complete the offering. Relevant Health builds product funnels, eCommerce platforms, and conversion-focused websites to support marketing performance and payment requirements. By integrating layouts, messaging, and checkout systems, the company reduces friction where most systems fail first.

The company's founder, Tyler Dewitt, leads with firsthand experience. After years of running a high-volume direct-response supplement business, he gained early insight into what goes wrong once scale sets in. That operator mindset carries through the organization, reinforced by a culture grounded in performance and discipline, including years spent training at the original Gold's Gym in Venice Beach.

Relevant Health continues to grow alongside brands and partners who value clarity, accountability, and the realities of operating at true scale.

Home Page: https://relevant.health

Payment Processing Services: https://relevant.health/payment-processing/

Web Development & Design: https://relevant.health/design-development/

Digital Marketing: https://relevant.health/digital-marketing/

Media Contact:

Tyler DeWitt

323-991-2402

[email protected]

SOURCE Relevant Health