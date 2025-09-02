Relevant Industrial Expands Midwest Thermal Solutions Capabilities With Acquisition of Lindberg Process Equipment

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Industrial, LLC (Relevant), a recognized leader in industrial equipment and engineered solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Lindberg Process Equipment (Lindberg), a provider of industrial heating and combustion systems. This acquisition strengthens Relevant's geographic presence in the Midwest while expanding its ability to support customers with local inventory and sales expertise.

Lindberg's operations will combine with Relevant's New Brighton, MN location, adding an established thermal solutions partner in a key industrial region. The move allows the company to provide faster response times, improved product availability, and more tailored support to industrial customers across the Midwest.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to being close to our customers and equipping them with the products and solutions they need to keep their operations running efficiently," said John Carte, CEO of Relevant Industrial. "By expanding our thermal solutions capabilities in a key geography, we're better positioned to deliver timely, practical support to our customers."

The acquisition broadens Relevant's ability to serve customers across the United States, particularly in the Midwest, South, and Southeast regions, while continuing to build on its strategy of evolving from a product distributor into a solutions-focused partner.

About Lindberg Process Equipment

Lindberg Process Equipment specializes in industrial heating and combustion systems, including burners, valves, pipe trains, controls, and custom control panels. Since 1981, the company has delivered reliable, high-quality solutions across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit lindbergprocess.com.

About Relevant Industrial:

Relevant Industrial, LLC was formed in 2010 to acquire Wilson Mohr, which traces its roots back to 1965. As the first Honeywell thermal channel partner in the U.S., Wilson Mohr quickly established itself as an expert in burner management, fuel trains, and other critical thermal solutions for a growing customer base. Since 2010, the company has grown organically and through numerous acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio and engineered solutions to a wide range of customer end markets. Relevant Industrial brings together the industry's top problem-solvers: skilled technicians, engineers, designers, and experts across various fields dedicated to finding solutions and delivering results. While we sell parts and services, our mission goes beyond that—we help customers discover new and efficient ways to enhance their operations. With over 30 locations across the U.S. and sales representation in more than 30 additional territories, Relevant serves key markets, including Renewable Energy, Alternative Fuels, Semiconductor, Refining, Chemical/Petrochemical Processing, OEM, Food Processing, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Municipal sectors. Our offerings span instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment. Relevant Industrial is your partner for practical and impactful solutions. For more information, visit our website at relevantsolutions.com.

